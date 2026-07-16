Sudan Condemns Houthi Terrorist Missile Attacks On Southern Saudi Arabia

Khartoum, July 15, 2026 (SUNA) -- The Government of Sudan on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist missile attacks launched by the Houthi militia against southern Saudi Arabia.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Government of Sudan reaffirmed its solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its full support for the country in confronting this unjustified aggression.

The statement said that the Houthi militia's desperate attempts to threaten the security and sovereignty of Saudi Arabia, a key pillar of regional stability and a symbol of Arab and Islamic unity, reflect a desire to spread chaos and instability in the region and export crises to it, with serious repercussions for the security of the Red Sea and the freedom of international trade.

The Government of Sudan called on the international community to deal with such actions with utmost seriousness and firmness.