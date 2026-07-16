Somalia: Somali National University Launches National AI Centre in Mogadishu

Mogadishu - Somali National University (SNU) has officially launched the Somali National Artificial Intelligence Centre (SNAIC), a Centre of Excellence established to advance artificial intelligence research, education, innovation and capacity building in Somalia. The launch ceremony brought together representatives from government institutions, universities, research institutions, academia, technology and artificial intelligence experts, and other stakeholders.

The launch of SNAIC marks a significant milestone for Somalia, as it represents the country's first dedicated institution for AI research and development. This initiative comes at a time when artificial intelligence is transforming economies and societies worldwide, and Somalia is positioning itself to harness these technologies for national development. The Centre will serve as the University's focal point for AI research and innovation, supporting the development of locally driven solutions that contribute to national development and digital transformation.

SNAIC will focus on advancing research, developing national talent, supporting innovation, informing AI policy and governance, and strengthening partnerships that foster responsible AI development. Its work will cover key research areas including machine learning, natural language processing, data science, computer vision, robotics, and AI ethics.

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The Centre will explore practical applications across sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, governance and economic development. This multidisciplinary approach aims to ensure that AI technologies are developed and deployed in ways that address Somalia's specific challenges and opportunities.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, a senior official from SNU emphasized the importance of the new centre for Somalia's future. The Centre will also offer academic programmes, professional training, research initiatives and innovation activities aimed at equipping students, researchers and professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to harness AI for national progress.

The establishment of SNAIC is expected to strengthen Somalia's capacity to participate in the global AI ecosystem while developing solutions tailored to local needs. It will also contribute to building a pipeline of skilled AI professionals who can drive innovation across various sectors of the economy.

The Somali National Artificial Intelligence Centre represents an important step in Somalia's digital transformation journey. It signals the country's commitment to embracing emerging technologies and using them to address development challenges, create economic opportunities, and improve the lives of its citizens.