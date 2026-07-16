Malawi: Alarm As Over 100 Underage Girls Trapped in Sex Work in Rumphi, Campaigners War

More than 100 girls under the age of 18 are believed to be involved in sex work in Rumphi, according to warnings issued by campaigners at a stakeholders' meeting this week.

Penelope Dapalapa, chairperson of the Rumphi Sex Workers Alliance, said the practice is largely hidden from view, leaving vulnerable children exposed to exploitation and at heightened risk of sexually transmitted infections.

Dapalapa alleged that some bar owners were sheltering underage girls in rest houses, a practice she said was undermining enforcement of child protection laws in the district.

She called on stakeholders to step up efforts to keep underage girls away from drinking establishments, and raised concern that some sex workers are themselves raising children in unsafe environments.

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George Mbizi, education thematic area chairperson for the Rumphi Civil Society Network, said sustained and coordinated intervention was needed to rescue underage girls from sex work and other forms of exploitation and child labour.

Rumphi District Council child protection officer Owen Sichali said the council had established a task force and strengthened local child protection committees, including conducting compliance and inspection exercises at entertainment venues across the district to enforce existing laws.

Chance Mshani, chairperson of the Rumphi Boma Bar Owners Association, pledged that bar owners would comply with child protection legislation, committing to ensure girls under 18 are not permitted into bars or exposed to substance abuse or commercial sexual exploitation.