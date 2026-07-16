Ethiopia: PM Abiy, EU Foreign Policy Chief Discuss Partnership, Regional Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks with EU High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, early this afternoon.

The two sides discussed about ways of deepening EU-Africa relations, addressing regional challenges, and expanding economic cooperation.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Abiy wrote on X that the discussion was productive, saying both sides exchanged views on key areas of mutual interest aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between Africa and the European Union.

"I was pleased to welcome EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, for a productive meeting today," the Prime Minister said.

The talks centered on reinforcing EU-Africa relations, while also addressing pressing regional issues of shared concern, he added.

PM Abiy and EU High Representative Kallas further explored strategic avenues to broaden economic cooperation, underscoring their commitment to enhancing trade, investment and development partnerships between Ethiopia, Africa and the European Union.