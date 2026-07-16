Ethiopia: PM Abiy Calls On Nat'l Dialogue Conference Participants to Embrace Responsibility, Safeguard Sovereignty

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called on Ethiopians to seize the once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape the country's future, urging participants of the National Dialogue Conference to embrace responsibility and safeguard the country's sovereignty through unity.

Addressing the opening session of the Ethiopian National Dialogue Conference in Addis Ababa today, the PM described the process as one of the most significant political undertakings in Ethiopia's modern history.

The Prime Minister noted that the dialogue represents a rare historical opportunity to build a stronger, more united Ethiopia, and to ensure future generations inherit a nation that has overcome the divisions of the past.

"We must work with a great sense of responsibility so that our children do not once again miss the opportunities that we and our predecessors failed to achieve," he said.

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PM Abiy further emphasized that history presents nations with defining moments that either become turning points for renewal or missed opportunities that deepen divisions.

He urged participants to approach the conference with wisdom, humility, and a long-term vision for the country.

"This dialogue offers opportunity to write a history that strengthens the nation for generations to come," the premier noted, warning that failure to seize such a moment could produce a legacy that weakens national cohesion, limits development, and narrows the country's future prospects.

Ethiopia's future depends on building consensus through mutual respect and genuine engagement with differing perspectives, he added.

Quoting Afar elders, Prime Minister Abiy said the participants should remember that no one can fully understand another person's concerns without first listening to them directly.

"A common solution can only be found by listening to the other side," he noted.

The Prime Minister further called on the delegates to pursue solutions that serve the common good rather than narrow interests.

Drawing on another traditional proverb from Tigray elders, Abiy highlighted the value of collective wisdom, saying the exchange of ideas among many people produces stronger and more enduring solutions than individual viewpoints.

PM Abiy also reminded the representatives that they carry the hopes of more than 130 million Ethiopians and generations yet to come, calling on them to deliberate with sincerity, responsibility and commitment to lasting peace.

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Beyond domestic unity, the premier cautioned against external actors seeking to exploit Ethiopia's internal differences for geopolitical advantage.

Using a traditional proverb from the Tembaro community, he likened such actors to vultures that appear only after conflict, seeking to benefit from the nation's difficulties.

Reflecting on Ethiopia's history, PM Abiy reminded that periods of internal division have often created opportunities for outside interference, including the country's loss of direct access to the Red Sea.

He said the current propaganda campaigns reflect attempts to weaken Ethiopia by fueling internal discord.

"The people of Ethiopia must know one thing," he said. "Our differences should be resolved in a civilized manner around the table."

Emphasizing Ethiopia's sovereign right to determine its own future, the PM declared that national interests cannot be dictated by external forces.

"We are the ones who decide our affairs," he said, affirming that Ethiopia's destiny belongs to its people alone.