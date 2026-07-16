Ethiopia's Dialogue Testimony, Landmark in Realizing Lasting Peace, Growth - AUC Commissioner

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's national dialogue is a testimony and landmark in realizing sustainable peace and growth as the country's peace, stability and unity is critical for the region and the continent in general, AU Political Affairs, Peace and Security Commissioner Bankole Adeoye said.

Addressing the opening of Ethiopia's National Dialogue Conference, African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Bankole Adeoye, commended the depth and the participation of the historic national dialogue, expressing AU's delight to be part of this history.

The African Union backs this historic event and historic opportunity, the Commissioner underscored, adding that the national dialogue is a testimony and landmark for Ethiopia in realizing sustainable peace and growth.

The national dialogue is a vivid demonstration of Ethiopia's determination to ensure sustained stability that represents vast diversity from various walks of life, he added.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Reaffirming the commitment of the African Union to support for the successful completion of the national dialogue, he emphasized the significance of indigenous solutions for sustainable growth, lasting peace, and stability.

Commissioner Adeoye further stressed that Ethiopia's peace, stability and unity are critical for the region and the continent in general, serving as the diplomatic capital of Africa and the seat of the African Union Commission.

He further reasserted AUC's strong commitment to further continue collaborating with Ethiopia for the realization of lasting peace, stability, and the nation's sustainable growth.

The 4,000 Ethiopian representatives are participating at the historic national dialogue conference that will deliberate for three weeks of structured national deliberations.

To guide these pivotal discussions, the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission has identified 8 major agenda pillars carefully distilled from the core priorities and systemic concerns raised by citizens during the extensive grassroots consultations.

Established in 2021 as an independent institution, the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission was mandated to facilitate an inclusive national dialogue aimed at generating consensus on issues that have historically divided Ethiopians and to contribute to lasting peace, stability, and national unity.