Ethiopia: Nat'l Dialogue Historic Path to Shared Future, Healing - Chief Commissioner

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's dialogue is not a mechanism set to erase its beautiful diversity, but a civilized forum to establish a system where all coexist harmoniously with differences, Chief Commissioner Mesfin Araya said today.

Speaking at the grand opening of the highly anticipated National Dialogue Conference in Addis Ababa, the Chief Commissioner expressed optimism that the landmark gathering will foster a resilient national consensus, heal historical wounds, and lay the foundation for a shared, peaceful future.

Mesfin noted that while Ethiopia boasts a glorious history and a rich diversity of cultures, it has continuously been tested by deep-seated political disagreements.

He emphasized that ideological divergence is a hallmark of democratic vitality, and that tragedy only arises when society attempts to resolve these variations through violence, exclusion, or resentment.

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Historical precedents have proven that force or transient fixes cannot remedy systemic problems, the Chief Commissioner stressed, adding that the only viable path forward is an inclusive, transparent, and scientifically structured national dialogue.

To ensure the utmost integrity and credibility of the process, the Commission spent the last four years establishing transparent and legally sound operational guidelines. These robust frameworks were designed to guarantee accountability and clear procedural rules at every stage of the deliberations, according to Mesfin.

Alongside these, the Commission prioritized inclusive representation, working tirelessly to ensure the authentic and fair participation of farmers, pastoralists, women, youth, political parties, and civic institutions from all walks of life.

Furthermore, a comprehensive grassroots agenda formulation was conducted to gather the genuine anxieties, ideas, and aspirations of the public. These submissions were then systematically refined into actionable agenda pillars.

Finally, the Commission executed extensive public awareness campaigns across the country, cultivating a deep sense of nationwide ownership and ensuring that every citizen understood their vital role in this historic journey.

The deliberations will pivot around eight major agenda pillars reflecting citizen priorities, which encompass state building, the structure of government, the constitutional status of federal cities, religious affairs, institutional building, the rule of law, socio-economic affairs, and peace building.

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The Chief Commissioner underscored that the ultimate goals of this historic dialogue are to anchor a culture of roundtable dialogue, heal historical wounds, and foster a new bond of trust between citizens, political forces, and the state.

He extended his deepest gratitude to the Federal Government, regional administrations, civil society, the diaspora, and international partners, notably the UNDP, for their unwavering technical and financial support.

Mesfin finally called on all the representatives to transcend narrow group interests and look toward the grand horizon of a unified, peaceful Ethiopia.

The National Dialogue Conference has brought together 4,000 representatives drawn from over 1,200 woredas.

Over the coming weeks, the representatives will engage in deliberations designed to address Ethiopia's most pressing and deep-rooted issues.

Prime Minister Abiy, senior government officials, religious leaders, traditional elders, and members of the international diplomatic corps graced the historic inaugural ceremony.