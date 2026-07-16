Tanzania Orders Immediate Closure of a Factory Producing Banned Plastic Bags

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government has ordered the immediate closure of an illegal plastic bag manufacturing factory in Chanika, Dar es Salaam, after it was found producing banned plastic carrier bags in violation of the country's environmental laws.

The directive was issued by the Deputy Minister in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Reuben Kwagilwa, following a night-time surprise inspection conducted alongside officials from the National Environment Management Council (NEMC) and the Police Force.

During the visit, the team discovered the unregistered factory operating despite the government's ban on the production, importation and distribution of plastic carrier bags introduced under the Environmental Management Act.

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Speaking at the scene, Mr Kwagilwa said the plastic bags pose a serious environmental threat because they take between 350 and 500 years to decompose, contributing to pollution and endangering public health and ecosystems.

"We conducted a surprise inspection in Chanika and found an illegal factory producing banned plastic bags. The government outlawed the production, importation and transportation of these bags in 2018/19, yet this factory has continued to violate the law," he said.

Additionally, the Deputy Minister noted that although the government permits a limited number of manufacturers to produce specialised plastic materials for specific economic activities, the factory was not among those authorised and was therefore operating illegally.

Furthermore, the Deputy Minister directed NEMC, in collaboration with the Police Force, to secure the premises, conduct an inventory of all manufactured products, preserve evidence and ensure those responsible are prosecuted in accordance with the Environmental Management Act.

Mr Kwagilwa stressed that decisive legal action would serve as a deterrent to individuals and businesses that continue to violate the country's environmental protection laws.