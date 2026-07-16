Algeria: President Tebboune Embarks On Official Visit to Federal Republic of Germany

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, embarks on an official two-day visit to the Federal Republic of Germany on Wednesday. The visit comes in response to an invitation from his friend, His Excellency the German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

This visit comes to reinforce the historic bonds of friendship and partnership between the two countries, and to reaffirm the shared will of the two countries' leaders to give fresh impetus to bilateral cooperation and expand it to broader horizons.

During this visit, the President of the Republic will hold talks with his German counterpart and with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, cantered on strengthening the historic ties between Algeria and Germany and exploring ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields of common interest, by revitalizing existing cooperation mechanisms and elevating them to a broader strategic level.

The visit will also include a meeting between the President of the Republic and members of the Algerian community living in Germany, to hear their concerns and expectations.

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On the sidelines of the visit, an Algerian-German economic forum will bring together senior officials, business leaders and investors from both countries.

The forum is expected to culminate in the announcement of a strategic partnership and the signing of more than thirty agreements across a range of sectors, notably hydrocarbons, renewable energy, energy transition, pharmaceutical industry, manufacturing industry and advanced technology.