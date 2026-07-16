South Africa: DA Writes to Ramaphosa for Siu to Carry Out Lifestyle Audits

The Democratic Alliance (DA) believes that immediate and mandatory lifestyle audits must be carried out across the public service, particularly within law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

The DA has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa today requesting that he issues a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to work alongside the State Security Agency to conduct these lifestyle audits.

South Africans are tired of watching politically connected officials accumulate unexplained wealth while corruption, organised crime and state capture continue to steal taxpayer money.

If President Ramaphosa does the right thing, this would empower the SIU to apply its extensive forensic, financial and investigative expertise to verify lifestyle audit findings, investigate unexplained wealth, recover state losses where appropriate and refer matters for prosecution.

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For years, the DA has consistently argued that lifestyle audits must become a meaningful anti-corruption instrument rather than another administrative exercise. While the State Security Agency already conducts certain lifestyle audits within government, these processes have failed to produce the decisive accountability that South Africans were promised. Too many officials continue to live lifestyles that bear no resemblance to their declared income, yet few are ever called to account.

The evidence continues to mount. From commissions of inquiry to corruption prosecutions and ongoing investigations, a disturbing pattern has emerged: organised criminal networks have penetrated parts of the state, often with the assistance or protection of public officials who appear to have amassed wealth far beyond what their salaries could ever justify.

South Africa's most senior police officers earn up to R2.5 million a year. Yet, allegations of corruption at the top of the SAPS are so common, without lifestyle audits to investigate their wealth.

South Africans deserve a police service that fights crime not one that is top-heavy, riddled with allegations of corruption, and increasingly detached from the realities faced by the men and women on the ground.