Ethiopia: Nat'l Dialogue Opens New Chapter for Ethiopia, Says IGAD Executive Secretary

Resolving differences through national dialogue will open a new chapter for Ethiopia, Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Workneh Gebeyehu, said.

Addressing the Ethiopian National Dialogue Conference today, the Executive Secretary said this historic dialogue will open a new chapter in Ethiopia's long-standing and prestigious history.

He pointed out that no country was built or profited from conflict in world's history.

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Countries that have attained success today were able to prioritize their national interests by listening to one another and discussing, Workneh said, adding that differences can only be resolved through a peaceful manner and dialogue.

Stating that Ethiopia is not a new nation searching for its identity, the Executive Secretary said Ethiopia is the land of one of the ancient and strongest civilizations on earth. The country has deep and wonderful reconciliation mechanisms.

The traditional problem resolving mechanisms are key instruments that can help cure Ethiopia's wounds, according to Workneh.

He further stressed that there is no need for searching solutions from outside for internal problems, emphasizing the need for focusing on the plenty of positive and model mechanisms internally.

The national dialogue is a stage where Ethiopians can demonstrate in practice that they can resolve their differences through dialogue and mutual respect.

The Executive Secretary finally underscored that Ethiopia's history will be shaped through dialogue, urging all to resolve issues through dialogue while reaffirming IGAD's commitment to stand firmly by Ethiopia's side in this historic journey.