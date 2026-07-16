Ethiopia: European Union Committed to Deepening Cooperation With Ethiopia in Various Spheres

Addis Ababa — The European Union is committed to deepening its partnership with Ethiopia through expanded cooperation in investment, digital governance, renewable energy, and critical raw materials, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, said.

She made the remarks after holding separate talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Foreign Affairs Minister Gedion Timothewos during her visit to Addis Ababa.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Kallas said the discussions focused on strengthening Ethiopia-EU relations, enhancing EU-Africa cooperation, addressing regional security challenges, and identifying new areas of economic collaboration.

"Our two meetings were about EU and Ethiopia relations--how we can make them stronger and what more we can do together," the High Representative said, noting that regional security issues were also high on the agenda.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Highlighting the growing interest of European companies in Ethiopia, Kallas said businesses are eager to invest and expand their operations in the country.

"They (businesses) are very much interested in working together and investing here in Ethiopia. But they also need to see that there is a business environment that is really welcoming," she said, adding that concerns related to retroactive laws and taxation were raised during her discussions with Ethiopian officials.

The High Representative identified digital governance as one of the key areas where Ethiopia and the European Union can strengthen cooperation, saying digital technologies can improve public service delivery and create new economic opportunities.

She also underscored the importance of energy cooperation, noting that Ethiopia's abundant renewable energy resources combined with Europe's technological expertise present significant opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships.

"You (Ethiopians) have plenty of renewable energy. We have the know-how. So, we can put them together not only for the benefit of your people, but also for the benefit of our people."

Kallas further pointed to Ethiopia's critical raw materials as another strategic sector for cooperation, stressing that the European Union supports development of these minerals.

"You have the raw materials. (And) our offer is that we want the jobs and growth to stay in Africa because it's jobs for your people," she stressed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The High Representative stated that creating jobs, promoting stability and strengthening security in Africa are the shared interest of both partners, noting that sustainable development also contributes to addressing the root causes of irregular migration.

"It is very much in both of our interests that we work together on these issues," she said.

The visit comes as Ethiopia and the European Union seek to further strengthen their longstanding partnership. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he had held a productive meeting with Kallas, during which they exchanged views on reinforcing the strategic partnership between Africa and the European Union, addressing regional challenges and expanding economic cooperation.

Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos also reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to deepening its longstanding partnership with the EU. During his meeting with Kallas, he briefed her on the National Dialogue Conference, describing it as an inclusive, transparent and nationally led process aimed at building consensus, strengthening national unity and promoting lasting peace.

The two sides affirmed their commitment to further enhancing Ethiopia-EU cooperation across all areas of mutual interest and underscored the importance of the upcoming Third Ethiopia-European Union Structured Dialogue as a key platform for advancing their strategic engagement.