Somalia - Two Journalists Arrested in Less Than Two Weeks By Puntland Authorities

On 14 July, officers from the Puntland Intelligence Service (PISA) arrested journalist Mohamad Jama Mohamud in Bosaso, in the north-eastern Bari region, and took him to the PISA headquarters.

In a statement, the NUSOJ reported that Mohamud's arrest was linked to a news article he had published about a protest by local traders who had suspended their business activities in opposition to additional taxes on goods imported through the port of Bosaso. According to local media reports, the dispute affected Puntland's largest commercial gateway, the port of Bosaso, which has been closed since 1 July.

Days earlier, on 2 June, Suways Jama Mohamud, a female journalist and the founder of the online publication Suways Media was arrested by Puntland police officials and later transferred to Garowe Central Prison. Her arrest followed the publication of a video on YouTube raising concerns about the presence of a militia group in a Garowe neighbourhood.

On 15 July, Suways Hama Mohamud was released on bail.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

NUSOJ President Omar Faruk Osman said that the arrests of journalists Mohamad Jama Mohamud and Suways Jama Mohamud were deeply worrying and could have a chilling effect on journalists across the country. "Journalists have a professional responsibility to report on matters of public interest, even if their reporting makes those in positions of power uncomfortable. They should never face arrest or detention for carrying out their duties. We urge the Puntland authorities to drop all charges against Suways and Mohamad, and to release Mohamad immediately and unconditionally."

IFJ General Secretary, Anthony Bellanger noted that these arrests were part of a systematic pattern used by the Puntland authorities to silence journalists. "The arrest and detention of journalists for their reporting constitutes a direct assault on media freedom and flagrantly violates the public's right to information. Together with NUSOJ, we demand the release of Mohamad and call for all charges against both journalists to be dropped."

For more Information, please contact the IFJ - Africa Office

1st Floor, Maison de la Presse, 5 Rue X Corniche, Medina,

BP 64257, Dakar, Senegal

Tel: +221- 33 867 95 86/87; Fax: +221- 33 827 02