South Africa: Tributes Pour in for Jayden Adams

A South African Football Association (SAFA) delegation led by President Dr Danny Jordaan visited late Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams' family home in Idas Valley, in Stellenbosch, to pay their respects on Monday.

Tributes continue to pour in following the passing of the much loved 25-year-old midfielder this past weekend. Adams was with Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and in the United States of America (USA) and returned to Johannesburg with the South African senior men's national team a few days ago. He is being mourned around the world and condolence messages continue to be sent to his family and friends.

"This is still so difficult to process, such a sad loss. Our sincere condolences to the family of Jayden Adams. He made tremendous progress and was included in the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and USA. Jayden was included in the team for the FIFA World Cup matches," said Dr Jordaan.

"While in the United States we were informed about the loss of his grandmother. We were shocked and saddened when informed about the passing of Jayden this weekend, one of the talented footballers in our country. A sad loss of a young man. We express our sincere condolences to the family and the football families of Stellenbosch and Sundowns. A huge loss to our country's football. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos told www.safa.net: "My deepest condolences to the family of Jayden. It is with great disbelief that I heard the news. There are no words to express my sadness. As a father I send the family my support in those difficult moments. Bafana Bafana has lost a great talent too soon and too young. May his soul rest in peace."

Bafana Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka, who was part of the delegation that visited the Adams family in Idas Valley: "I am still in shock and do not know how to digest this tragedy. Honestly, I have no words."

Family spokesman Brendine Johnson confirmed that further details about Adams' memorial service and the funeral will be communicated at a later stage.

Source: SAFA