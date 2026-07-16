Ethiopia: PM Abiy Confers With Afreximbank Leadership to Strengthen African Partnerships

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks with African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) President Dr. George Elombi and members of the Bank's Board of Directors, highlighting the importance of partnership, economic growth, and new opportunities for Africa's future.

"(I) met with the President of AfriExim Bank, Dr. George Elombi, and the esteemed Board of Directors of the Bank this evening. I appreciated the discussions on partnership, growth, and opportunities for Africa's future," Prime Minister Abiy stated in a post shared on his X page.

The meeting reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen Africa-led financial cooperation, promote investment, and support the continent's economic transformation agenda, it was learned.