Ethiopia Steps Up COP32 Preparations As FM Gedion, Fabius Discuss Lessons From Paris Climate Deal

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and COP32 President-Designate, Dr. Gedion Timothewos, held high-level discussions today with Laurent Fabius, President of COP21, as the country continues preparations to host the 2027 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP32).

The meeting focused on drawing lessons from previous climate summits, particularly the landmark COP21 conference that culminated in the adoption of the Paris Agreement, while exploring ways to ensure the successful delivery of COP32.

During the discussion, Fabius shared his experience in leading the historic negotiations that resulted in the Paris Agreement, widely regarded as the foundation of modern global climate governance.

He also exchanged insights on the key elements required to deliver an effective, inclusive, and outcome-oriented climate conference.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

For his part, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion emphasized that the Paris Agreement remains the cornerstone of international climate action.

The FM stressed that the global community must move beyond commitments to accelerate concrete action in addressing the growing impacts of climate change.

He reaffirmed Ethiopia's determination to deliver a transparent, inclusive, and Party-driven COP32 process that reinforces confidence in multilateral cooperation and advances collective climate ambitions.

The foreign minister also highlighted the significant progress Ethiopia has made in preparing for COP32, noting ongoing work across key areas, including substantive negotiations, conference logistics and operations, partnerships, media engagement, and strategic communications.

Ethiopia's broader diplomatic engagements are continuing as the country intensifies preparations to host COP32, with the aim of building on the achievements of previous climate conferences and strengthening global cooperation in addressing the climate crisis, it was learned.