Ethiopia: U.S. Ambassador Visits Tigray in Bid to Revive 'Dead' Peace Deal

opinion

National Dialogue conference kicks off in Addis Ababa

US Ambassador to Ethiopia Ervin Massinga arrived in Mekelle today for talks with regional leaders and aid agencies amid growing political friction between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the federal government.

Earlier this week, the TPLF declared the Pretoria Agreement, which ended the two-year war in November 2022, "effectively dead" and announced Tigray's self-reinstated political leaders would not participate in the long-awaited National Dialogue conference which kicked off in Addis Ababa today.

From The Reporter Magazine

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ethiopia at the Frontline of Global Debt Published on 2026-06-29 By Mahlet Mehdi

After the Birr Float, Ethiopia Must Rebuild Its External Financing Model Published on 2026-07-02 By Samson Berhane

25-Year Sentences & Retroactive Laws: Controversial Draft Law Sparks Fears of Growing Authoritarianism in Tigray Published on 2026-06-21 By Yared Nigussie

Zero Tariffs, High Hurdles Published on 2026-06-04 By Yared Nigussie

A statement from the US embassy indicates Massinga is in Mekelle to stress the urgent need for open dialogue and the complete, unhindered implementation of the peace deal to prevent a relapse into conflict.

"Peace and stability ensure recipient communities build local capacity and transition away from emergency relief toward long-term self-reliance," reads the statement.

Last month, the US State Department announced visa restrictions on hardline members of the TPLF and their immediate family members in response to rising tensions in the country's north.