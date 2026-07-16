Ethiopia: U.S. Ambassador Visits Tigray in Bid to Revive 'Dead' Peace Deal

15 July 2026
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Abraham Tekle

National Dialogue conference kicks off in Addis Ababa

US Ambassador to Ethiopia Ervin Massinga arrived in Mekelle today for talks with regional leaders and aid agencies amid growing political friction between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the federal government.

Earlier this week, the TPLF declared the Pretoria Agreement, which ended the two-year war in November 2022, "effectively dead" and announced Tigray's self-reinstated political leaders would not participate in the long-awaited National Dialogue conference which kicked off in Addis Ababa today.

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A statement from the US embassy indicates Massinga is in Mekelle to stress the urgent need for open dialogue and the complete, unhindered implementation of the peace deal to prevent a relapse into conflict.

"Peace and stability ensure recipient communities build local capacity and transition away from emergency relief toward long-term self-reliance," reads the statement.

Last month, the US State Department announced visa restrictions on hardline members of the TPLF and their immediate family members in response to rising tensions in the country's north.

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