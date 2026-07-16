Namibia: Govt Plans Tougher Laws to Curb Copper Cable Theft

The government is looking at strengthening laws and enforcement measures to curb the growing problem of copper cable theft.

Information and communication technology minister Emma Theofelus says the government has already convened a meeting with relevant role-players to discuss ways of tackling the problem.

She made the remarks during Telecom Namibia's quarterly meeting with the company's board of directors on Monday.

This came a day after copper cable theft disrupted fixed voice and internet services in parts of Dorado Valley in Windhoek.

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Telecom Namibia says the theft damaged its telecommunications infrastructure, affecting customers at Flora, Victoria, Cleopatra, Fortuna, Palma, Irene, Juno, Nosta and Ara streets.

Telecom urges the public to report any suspicious activity near Telecom Namibia infrastructure to the police or the nearest Telecom Namibia office.

Copper cable theft has become a growing challenge for the telecommunications sector.

In April, Telecom Namibia said it was working with the police to curb copper cable theft after repeated incidents disrupted services across the country.

Telecom said it has invested more than N$700 million to modernise its network and expand coverage. It also plans to roll out more than 500 new base stations by 2027.

The meeting also focused on Telecom Namibia's leadership transition following the resignation of three key executives.

The board assured Theofelus that the state-owned company is working to maintain stability and ensure a smooth leadership transition.

"You have the support of the ministry, as your success is our success. You carry the telecommunications infrastructure backbone of this country and, therefore, cannot afford to lose ground," Theofelus told the board.

The board members, who were appointed for a five-year term, signed performance agreements with Theofelus.

Theofelus said the agreements are intended to strengthen accountability and ensure the board delivers on the strategic priorities and objectives set by government