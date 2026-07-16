Namibia: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah Commissions High Commissioner-Designate to Malaysia

Windhoek, Khomas Region. 14 July 2026.

Charge by Her Excellency Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President of the Republic of Namibia, delivered at the commissioning ceremony of the High Commissioner-Designate to the Federal Government of Malaysia.

Your Excellency Lucia Witbooi, Vice President;

Right Honourable Dr. Elijah Ngurare, Prime Minister;

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His Worship Peter Shivute, Chief Justice;

Rt. Lt. General Epaphras Denga Ndaitwah, First Gentleman;

Honourable Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, Speaker of the National Assembly;

Honourable Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Minister of International Relations and Trade;

Your Excellency Lauria Ngayino Nguele-Makouelet, Ambassador of the Republic of Congo and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps;

Your Excellency Dr. Mohamad Rameez bin Yahaya, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Namibia;

High Commissioner-Designate;

Members of the Diplomatic Corps;

Ambassador Emilia Mkusa, Secretary to Cabinet;

Senior Government Officials;

Distinguished Family Members;

Members of the Media;

Ladies and Gentlemen.

It is with a profound sense of responsibility and honour that I officiate at this Commissioning Ceremony of the High Commissioner-Designate of the Republic of Namibia to the Federal Government of Malaysia.

I extend a warm welcome to all of you, and in particular to the family members of our High Commissioner-Designate. Your presence reminds us that diplomatic service is not only a national assignment but also a family commitment, requiring sacrifice, resilience and unwavering support.

Today marks an important milestone as we entrust another distinguished Namibian with the solemn responsibility of representing our Republic abroad.

In accordance with Article 32(3)(c) of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia, the President is empowered to appoint suitably qualified Namibians to represent our country as High Commissioners and Ambassadors.

It is therefore my privilege and honour today to commission you, Honourable Christine //Hoebes, as the High Commissioner-Designate to the Federal Government of Malaysia.

By this appointment, you become my representative and that of the Government and the people of Namibia. You are entrusted with safeguarding Namibia's sovereignty, promoting our national interests and advancing our country's development agenda.

Your appointment reflects the confidence placed in your integrity, competence, professionalism and commitment to public service. I have confidence that you will discharge your responsibilities with distinction and represent Namibia with dignity in Malaysia.

As you assume your responsibilities, remember that your primary duty is to protect and advance Namibia's national interests and its people. You must faithfully uphold our Constitution, respect the laws of your host country and conduct yourself in a manner that reflects the values and aspirations of the Namibian people.

You are expected to build upon the excellent foundation laid by your predecessors by further strengthening the bonds of friendship, mutual trust and cooperation between Namibia and Malaysia.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Namibia and Malaysia enjoy longstanding cordial relations founded on mutual respect, solidarity and shared aspirations for development. Our relationship dates back to Namibia's struggle for independence, during which Malaysia consistently supported the Namibian people's aspirations for self-determination.

Following Namibia's independence in 1990, diplomatic relations between our two nations continued to flourish, characterised by regular political consultations, cooperation within the Commonwealth, the United Nations and other multilateral organisations, as well as a shared commitment to the principles of international law, peace and sustainable development.

Malaysia has been a valued development partner to Namibia, particularly in the fields of higher education, technical training and capacity building.

Economic cooperation between our two countries continues to grow steadily. Malaysia remains one of Namibia's important trading partners in Asia.

There remains considerable untapped potential to diversify bilateral trade and encourage greater investment in priority sectors. These opportunities are also made easier by the introduction of a visa-free travel policy for Namibian citizens travelling to Malaysia.

There are also significant opportunities for enhanced collaboration in renewable energy, oil and gas services, logistics, ports development, green industrialisation and tourism promotion, among others.

High Commissioner-Designate,

Your mission must therefore focus on translating this longstanding friendship into tangible economic opportunities that directly benefit our people. You are expected to deepen political dialogue and economic diplomacy, promote high-level exchanges, facilitate and implement bilateral agreements where appropriate, and encourage private sector collaboration that strengthens people-to-people exchanges between our two countries.

Particular attention should be given to attracting quality investments to Namibia, expanding market access for Namibian products, promoting tourism, facilitating technology transfer and encouraging academic and research partnerships between our institutions. The Government's policy of economic diplomacy must remain at the centre of your work.

We live in an increasingly interconnected and digital world, and Malaysia is recognised as one of Asia's leaders in digital transformation, innovation and smart technologies. You are therefore expected to cultivate partnerships that can support Namibia's digital transformation agenda while ensuring that Headquarters remains regularly informed through timely, analytical and policy-oriented reporting.

As you undertake your responsibilities, your work must equally contribute directly to the realisation of Vision 2030, the implementation of the Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6), and the national priorities pursued by the Eighth Administration.

These national priorities should guide your engagement with Government institutions, investors, universities, research centres and the private sector in Malaysia.

Namibia has consistently demonstrated principled leadership on the international stage. Since Independence, our country has contributed meaningfully to advancing peace, sustainable development and international cooperation. Our contributions include leadership within the United Nations, the African Union, SADC and the Commonwealth, including our role in promoting women, peace and security, sustainable development, and the Pact for the Future adopted by the United Nations to renew the vision for multilateralism aimed at addressing global challenges and delivering on promises for a better future.

As our representative, you are expected to strengthen these contributions while promoting Namibia as a peaceful, democratic and investment-friendly nation.

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High Commissioner-Designate,

Leadership demands integrity, humility and accountability.

Lead your Mission with professionalism and teamwork. Exercise prudent financial management and ensure that public resources are utilised efficiently and transparently.

Maintain close contact with Namibians living in Malaysia. Encourage them to remain connected to their homeland and to contribute their knowledge, expertise and investments towards Namibia's national development.

To this end, as is customary, you will undergo a comprehensive induction programme organised by the Ministry of International Relations and Trade (MIRT) before assuming your duties.

I also encourage you to familiarise yourself thoroughly with Namibia's Constitution, Namibia's Policy on International Relations and Cooperation, Foreign Policy Rules, the Sixth National Development Plan and other relevant national policy documents.

Allow me to once again extend my sincere congratulations on your appointment.

As you take up your duties to represent our nation, remember that you carry with you the hopes, aspirations and confidence of the Namibian people.

May your mission strengthen the friendship between Namibia and Malaysia, contributing to greater prosperity, stronger partnerships and lasting cooperation between our two nations.

On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Namibia, I wish you every success as you continue to serve our nation with honour, wisdom, humility and distinction during your tour of duty.

I thank you.

Charge by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on the Occassion of Commissioning of High Commissioner Designate to the Federal Government of Malaysia.Final docxDownload