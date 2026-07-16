Namibia: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah Sends Off Team Namibia to 2026 Commonwealth Games

Windhoek, Khomas Region. 15 July 2026.

Statement by Her Excellency Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President of the Republic of Namibia, delivered at the official flag handover ceremony for Team Namibia ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Director of Ceremonies;

Honourable Dr. Sanet Steenkamp, Minister of Education, Innovation, Sports, Youth, Arts and Culture;

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Dr. Ndeulipula Hamutumwa, President of the Namibia National Olympic Committee;

Your Excellency Mr. Neil Bradley, British High Commissioner to Namibia;

Chief of Mission and Team Officials;

Coaches, Medical and Support Personnel;

Esteemed Athletes;

Distinguished Invited Guests;

Members of the Media;

Ladies and Gentlemen.

When I met the delegation from the Namibia National Olympic Committee and the Namibia Commonwealth Games Association in April 2026, I expressed my sincere anticipation for today's ceremony, which marks Namibia's eighth participation in the Commonwealth Games.

Therefore, I am pleased to welcome you all to State House for the send-off ceremony and to officially present the National Flag to Team Namibia ahead of the country's eighth participation at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, from 23 July to 2 August 2026.

At the outset, I commend the leadership of Dr. Ndeulipula Hamutumwa, President of the Namibia National Olympic Committee, the coaches, and the entire team for your unwavering commitment to sports development and advancing Team Namibia's qualification to the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Equally, I extend appreciation to the administrators, families, and everyone whose commitment enabled Team Namibia to achieve this milestone. Your continued support will be instrumental as the team embarks on the competition.

To our athletes, congratulations on this achievement. The excitement and anticipation displayed on your faces demonstrate the significance of this moment. Finally, the countless hours of training, sacrifices, and determination have earned you the honour to represent your motherland at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

Your commitment to sport excellence will not only ensure that our National Flag is hoisted at the 2026 Commonwealth Games but will also advance sports development in the country.

As your number one cheerleader, I will be supporting and following your journey throughout the competition. The Namibian nation celebrates your achievement and stands behind you with great anticipation, not only in the pursuit of victory, but also in the hope that you will continue to carry our National Flag with pride, honour, and distinction on the international stage.

Director of Ceremonies;

The Commonwealth Games represent more than a sporting event. It extends to strengthening cooperation, respect, and excellence, while bringing Commonwealth nations together in the spirit of mutual understanding and peaceful competition. As representatives of the Land of the Brave, your participation in the Games serves as both athletes and ambassadors, upholding our values and showcasing our unity in diversity.

As you participate in the competition, remain mindful of the national pride and responsibility you carry each time you wear the Namibian emblem and each time our National Flag is displayed.

Conduct yourselves with integrity, humility, respect, and sportsmanship. Compete fairly, respect the rules and values of your respective sporting discipline, and demonstrate the character that unites us as a nation, "One Namibia, One Nation."

As the Government, we recognise the importance of sports in advancing national development, particularly in empowering our young people. Within this context, the Eighth Administration has identified sports as one of the key priority sectors, ranked as priority number two, and we continue to invest in the improvement of sports infrastructure across all sporting codes in the 14 regions of the country.

With 28 sites already identified, Government is facilitating the construction and upgrading of basic sports facilities in all 14 regions. The aim is to create facilities that can be used by our young people.

Sports does not only keep people fit, but it also creates opportunities for young people, promotes healthy lifestyles, strengthens social cohesion, instils discipline, promotes harmony among people from different cultures, and showcases our national identity on the international stage.

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Director of Ceremonies;

As you embark on this competition, use this opportunity to learn, grow, and inspire the next generation of Namibian athletes. Your performances, conduct, and determination will motivate young people across our country to work hard and pursue excellence in every aspect of life.

On behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of Namibia, I extend my best wishes to Team Namibia and entrust the team to carry the National Flag with pride and dignity.

May this flag remind you of the sacrifices made by those who paved the way for you, the unity of our people, and the responsibility you carry as representatives of Namibia. Let it serve as a constant reminder that the entire nation stands proudly behind you.

I now have the distinct honour of presenting the National Flag of the Republic of Namibia to Team Namibia.

I thank you.

Statement by H.E. President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President of the Republic of Namibia on the Occasion of the Official Flag Handover Ceremony to Team Namibia 2026 Commonwealth GamesDownload