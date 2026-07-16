Uganda: Govt Explores UPDF Recruitment for Skilled Returnees From South Africa

Government is considering recruiting skilled Ugandans recently repatriated from South Africa into the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) as part of broader efforts to reintegrate them into the country's workforce.

The Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Lt Gen. Henry Tumukunde, said he would engage the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on the possibility of absorbing qualified returnees who have expressed interest in serving in the military.

Gen. Tumukunde made the remarks on Tuesday, while delivering a lecture on employment and reintegration opportunities to more than 1,000 returnees currently undergoing rehabilitation and ideological orientation at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) Kyankwanzi.

Many of the returnees told the minister they would like to join the UPDF, citing skills in professional driving, forensic work, and other technical fields.

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"We have many of them who are drivers, and I think the army wouldn't mind having professional drivers. We shall discuss with General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who has been very helpful in bringing these people back, to see whether we can absorb some of them directly because they are very skilled," Gen. Tumukunde said.

He noted that many of the returnees had been working as Uber drivers and in other specialised occupations in South Africa, making them valuable human resources for the country.

According to the minister, the 1,030 Ugandans currently at Kyankwanzi--including 331 children--represent an impressive pool of expertise acquired while living abroad.

"I must say that this is a very big pool of skilled people, ranging from plumbers, refrigeration and cooling systems technicians, dog handlers and trainers, machine operators, and many other professions," he said.

Gen. Tumukunde said the government had initially been concerned about the challenges of reintegrating the returnees, but had instead found a group of disciplined and highly skilled citizens capable of contributing to national development.

"I came here worried that we were going to receive people who would struggle to fit into our society, but I am extremely impressed. Despite what we are calling a bad experience, Uganda is receiving back people with valuable skills," he said.

He said the government plans to identify those with advanced expertise and support them in training fellow Ugandans while also helping others establish businesses through existing government programs.

"We shall ensure that those who are highly skilled are supported to teach others. Those who want to start businesses will receive assistance, and we are also organising them into a pool of skilled workers so that Ugandans can easily access their services," he said.

The minister highlighted several government initiatives available to support the returnees, including the Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprises (GROW) Project, the Youth Livelihood Programme, and Emyooga.

He also urged the returnees to uphold law and order as they reintegrate into Ugandan society.

"I warned them about lawlessness because South Africa has developed tendencies towards lawlessness. That is not something we are going to accommodate here," Gen. Tumukunde said.

Expressing optimism about the country's ability to accommodate the returnees, he said Uganda would continue welcoming citizens wishing to come back home.

"'Enjovu teremererwa masanga gaayo' (An elephant is never burdened by its own tusks). We shall receive them. They are in a very good mood, very impressive, and they will receive certificates after completing this re-entry course," he added.

The minister also observed that while reports indicate about one million Ugandans are living in South Africa, only about 1,000 have so far returned under the first phase of the repatriation exercise.

"We need to be even more receptive to their return," he said.

Touching on international affairs, Gen. Tumukunde said Africa's development and future should remain in the hands of Africans.

"Either way, the business of developing Africa is ours," he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the NRM Chapter in South Africa, Luzige Isma, appealed to Ugandans still living in South Africa who wish to return home to remain calm and patient as they wait for the government to organise another phase of the voluntary repatriation program.

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He encouraged them to stay safe and continue following official communication from the Ugandan government.

The rehabilitation and orientation programme at NALI Kyankwanzi is being coordinated by the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps under Commissioner Hellen Seku.

The day's program also featured lectures by the Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre, Allan Kasujja, and the Uganda Police Force spokesperson, ACP Kituuma Rusoke, who guided the returnees on responsible citizenship, personal security, crime prevention, and the prudent use of social media as they prepare to reintegrate into Ugandan society.

The returnees are expected to complete the program on Friday, July 17, 2026, during a pass-out ceremony to be presided over by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who spearheaded the repatriation initiative following recent xenophobic violence in South Africa.

The program is intended to equip the returnees with ideological orientation, facilitate their reintegration into Ugandan society, and connect them to government programs aimed at employment, skills development, and enterprise support