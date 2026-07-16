Libya Targets Somali, Sudanese, Ethiopian and Eritrean Migrants

Authorities in eastern Libya have launched a security crackdown targeting migrants from Somalia, Sudan, Ethiopia and Eritrea following a decision by the eastern-based administration to prohibit nationals of the four countries from entering or remaining in territories under its control.

According to local Libyan media, security forces have stepped up inspections at checkpoints between cities and in areas believed to shelter irregular migrants. The operations are aimed at identifying and detaining nationals from the affected countries.

The crackdown follows directives issued by the authorities governing eastern Libya. Officials have not publicly explained the reasons behind the restrictions, and it remains unclear how long the measures will remain in effect or how many people have been detained.

Libya is one of the main transit countries for migrants and asylum seekers attempting to reach Europe via the Mediterranean Sea. Thousands of migrants from the Horn of Africa travel through the country each year, many relying on human smuggling networks that facilitate irregular migration in exchange for significant sums of money.

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The latest security operations are expected to affect many Somali migrants living or transiting through eastern Libya. Humanitarian organizations have repeatedly raised concerns over the conditions faced by migrants in the country, including arbitrary detention, exploitation, abuse and limited access to basic services.

No official figures on arrests or deportations have been released, and the eastern authorities have not publicly commented on whether those detained will face removal or other legal measures.

Libya has remained a major migration hub since the country's prolonged political instability created opportunities for human smuggling networks operating along routes linking sub-Saharan Africa to the Mediterranean. The country remains divided between rival administrations, with the eastern-based authorities exercising control over large parts of eastern Libya.

The latest restrictions come amid continued regional efforts to manage irregular migration, although the specific rationale behind the eastern administration's decision has not been publicly disclosed.