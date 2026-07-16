Rwanda: Kagame Appoints New Permanent Secretaries for Sports, Youth Ministries

President Paul Kagame has appointed Brave Olivier Ngabo as the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports and Parfait Ishungure as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Arts.

The appointments, announced on Wednesday, July 15, see Ngabo move from the Ministry of Youth and Arts, where he had served as Permanent Secretary since December 2024.

He succeeds Candy Basomingera at the Ministry of Sports.

Meanwhile, Ishungure, who previously served as a Senior Officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, replaces Ngabo as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Arts.

Ngabo holds a Doctorate in Management Studies (DMS) from the Kazian School of Management and a Master's degree in Marketing and Sales from the Rome Business School.

Ishungure holds a Master's degree from Nantes Université and has completed advanced executive public administration training at France's prestigious Institut National du Service Public (INSP).