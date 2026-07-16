Uganda: New Kotido Woman MP Vows to Give Women a Stronger Voice

KOTIDO MUNICIPALITY -- 15 July 2026 -- Newly elected Kotido Woman Member of Parliament Hon. Nuria Hafsa Teko has pledged to create more opportunities for women to organise, share their concerns, and participate in decisions affecting their communities.

Teko made the commitment on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, during an accountability interface meeting held at Kotido Court Hall, where women monitors presented findings on education service delivery challenges affecting schools in Kotido Municipality.

The legislator said her leadership will prioritise strengthening women's participation in governance by creating spaces where women can freely discuss their challenges and engage leaders on possible solutions.

"When you receive information, take it back to the rural women. Politics is done; now we must unite and help our people," Teko said.

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She urged women leaders to move beyond political differences and focus on addressing pressing challenges affecting communities, including hunger, poverty, education gaps, and limited access to essential services.

Teko, who was previously part of the women's forum before her election to Parliament, said her experience working with women leaders shaped her commitment to ensuring women's voices are heard in decision-making spaces.

"I know the importance of women coming together because I was part of this journey before becoming a Member of Parliament. Women need spaces where they can speak freely, identify their challenges, and find solutions together," she said.

The MP pledged to establish a women's club that will bring women together to discuss issues affecting them, share experiences, and develop solutions that can be presented to leaders and decision-makers.

She also pledged to lobby for dedicated women's infrastructure where women can meet, organise, and raise concerns affecting their communities.

"We need a place where women can come together, discuss their issues, and engage leaders. When women have a voice and a platform, communities benefit," Teko said.

The newly elected legislator thanked Nakere Rural Women Activists (NARWOA) for empowering women to participate in governance and accountability processes.

"I appreciate NARWOA for the work they have done in supporting women's voices. Many women have gained confidence to engage leaders and demand better services because of these initiatives," she said.

Her remarks followed presentations by women monitors from the Kotido Female Elders Forum and the Kotido Central Women's Network, who highlighted challenges affecting Kotido Army Primary School and Lomukura Primary School.

The findings revealed overcrowded classrooms, inadequate sanitation facilities, shortage of staff accommodation, limited learning infrastructure, and concerns over pupil absenteeism.

Teko said community-generated evidence helps leaders understand the realities faced by citizens and make informed decisions.

"When citizens participate in monitoring services, leaders are able to understand the real challenges affecting communities and respond better," she said.

Executive Director of NARWOA Jesca Ruth Ataa said women's participation in accountability processes remains critical in ensuring community concerns reach decision-makers and contribute to improved public services.

Representing the office of the Kotido Resident District Commissioner, Assistant RDC Lokwii Peter Abrahams commended women for monitoring government services and encouraged continued engagement between citizens and leaders.

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The meeting brought together community monitors, education officials, municipal leaders, and political representatives to discuss challenges affecting education and possible solutions to improve service delivery in Kotido Municipality.

The accountability interface meeting was conducted under the Women's Amplified Voice for Accountability (WAVA) Project, implemented by the Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE) in partnership with Nakere Rural Women Activists (NARWOA), with support from the Embassies of Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Sweden in Uganda.

The WAVA Project seeks to strengthen women's participation in governance by empowering women to monitor public services, engage duty bearers, and advocate for improved accountability and gender-responsive service delivery.