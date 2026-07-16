Ethiopians Gather for Historic National Dialogue

opinion

Over 4,000 participants have gathered in Addis Ababa for the final conference of Ethiopia's National Dialogue.

The conference kicked off today at the Addis International Convention Center and is scheduled to continue for the next several weeks.

The conference will revolve around eight main agendas determined by the Dialogue Commission (NDC) following several years of input collection from all around the country.

In his opening remarks today, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) hinted the resolutions could lead to constitutional amendments.

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"Each of the decisions you make through this conference will be a cornerstone for Ethiopia's peace, democratization, and consensus. Let your dialogue be enlighten by wisdom, public interest, and the vision for Ethiopia's coming generations," Mesfin Araya (PhD), commissioner of the NDC, stated during his speech.