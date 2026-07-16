Somalia: Implications of Saudi, Somalia Security Cooperation

opinion

A Saudi military delegation recently visited two training camps in the town of Gorisil, located in the Galgaduud region, where forces belonging to the Somali Federal Government are undergoing training. According to reports, the visit is part of a Saudi-funded initiative designed to prepare new units slated to join the Somali National Army (SNA).

The program reportedly encompasses the training of 5,107 soldiers distributed across the two camps. Of these, approximately 2,000 are young men recruited from the semi-autonomous Puntland region, while the remainder were drawn from various other parts of the country.

The comprehensive nine-month curriculum will equip the forces with basic military skills, tactical operational procedures, and specialized combat training. According to sources, the instruction is being delivered by foreign military contractors from Romania, Ukraine, South Africa, and Colombia. The Somali government has not yet released specific details regarding the trainee selection process or the exact nature of the operational training.

The Somali-Saudi Agreement

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This initiative follows a comprehensive defense and military cooperation agreement signed between Somalia and Saudi Arabia on February 9, 2026, in Riyadh. Signed by Somali Defense Minister Ahmed MoalimFiqi and Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, the accord aims to strengthen defense relations, facilitate troop training, and enhance cooperation on shared security interests, though its full provisions have not been made public.

The Gorisil program marks one of the first tangible steps in implementing the pact, reflecting Saudi Arabia's broader strategy to expand its security role in Somalia and the Horn of Africa.

While the Somali Federal Government has secured military training and support agreements with multiple international partners in recent years--including Turkey, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Eritrea, and Uganda--the strategy has faced domestic scrutiny. Security analysts frequently raise concerns regarding a lack of coordination between these disparate programs, conflicting training methodologies, and questions over the ultimate command and institutional loyalty of the forces post-graduation.

The Competition for Regional Influence

The expansion of Saudi military backing coincides with intensifying competition among regional and global powers vying for influence in the Horn of Africa. Somalia occupies a vital geopolitical position linking the Indian Ocean, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden. Its expansive coastline is increasingly critical to foreign states seeking to safeguard international maritime trade routes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Arms and Armies Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Analysts note that financing security infrastructure and training local forces extends beyond the immediate counter-insurgency fight against al-Shabaab; it is a mechanism for foreign nations to solidify enduring ties with the Somali government.

Furthermore, this program launches amidst delicate domestic friction. The federal government continues to navigate security challenges and deep-seated political disputes regarding the national electoral process and federal-state relations. The recruitment of 2,000 young men from Puntland is particularly notable given the prolonged political standoff between the Puntland administration and the federal government in Mogadishu. It remains unclear whether these forces were recruited directly by federal authorities or if they will return to secure Puntland upon graduation. The Puntland administration has yet to issue an official statement regarding its youth participating in the program.

Natnael Getachew is researcher and investigative journalist.