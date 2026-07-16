Nigeria: Xenophobia - Govt Evacuates 1,409 Nigerians in From South Africa

The federal government has so far evacuated 1,409 Nigerians successfully in the fifth phase of the voluntary evacuation of it nationals affected by xenophobic attacks and related security concerns in the Republic of South Africa.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday n by the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa reaffirming the unwavering commitment to the protection and welfare of Nigerian citizens abroad under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the statement, the fifth evacuation flight, operated by Air Peace, departed Oliver Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa at 6:30 a.m. South African time on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, and arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at 11:30am.

The aircraft conveyed 308 passengers, comprising 305 returnees and three Nigerian Government officials who coordinated and supervised the evacuation exercise.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"With the successful completion of this operation, the Federal Government has now evacuated a total of 1,490 Nigerians from South Africa through a series of coordinated humanitarian flights undertaken in partnership with Air Peace Limited and South African Airways," the statement added.

The breakdown of the evacuation programme is as follows:

10 June 2026: Air Peace - First Flight: 258 returnees

24 June 2026: South African Airways: 66 returnees

30 June 2026: Air Peace - Second Flight: 272 returnees

2 July 2026: Air Peace - Third Flight: 268 returnees

9 July 2026: Air Peace - Fourth Flight: 282 returnees

11 July 2026: South African Airways: 39 returnees

15 July 2026: Air Peace - Fifth Flight: 305 returnees

Total Evacuated: 1,490 Nigerians

The evacuation exercise was undertaken following the sustained engagement with the Government of the Republic of South Africa and in response to the security concerns arising from ongoing xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals, including Nigerians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, working in close collaboration with the High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria, the Consulate-General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Port Health Services and other relevant agencies, ensured the smooth coordination of the exercise from registration to departure and necessary reception activities upon arrival in Nigeria, the statement said.

The federal government expressed profound appreciation to Air Peace Limited for its continued patriotism and partnership and support throughout the evacuation programme.

"The evacuation exercise underscores Nigeria's enduring commitment to Citizens' Diplomacy, which places the protection, welfare and dignity of Nigerians abroad at the centre of the country's foreign policy. The Government remains resolute in ensuring that every Nigerian, irrespective of location, receives the necessary consular support and protection whenever circumstances demand.

"While appreciating the longstanding bilateral relations between Nigeria and the Republic of South Africa, the Federal Government reiterates its firm position that all forms of xenophobia, racial intolerance and violence against foreign nationals are unacceptable. Nigeria will continue to engage constructively with the South African Government through diplomatic channels to promote the safety, security and peaceful coexistence of all residents," the statement said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The federal government further assured Nigerians living overseas that it remains committed to safeguarding their interests through proactive diplomatic engagement, timely consular intervention and strengthened collaboration with host governments.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges Nigerians residing abroad to remain law-abiding, register with the nearest Nigerian diplomatic mission, and maintain regular contact with the missions to facilitate prompt assistance whenever necessary.

The federal government welcomed the returnees home and assured them of continued support through the relevant government agencies to facilitate their reintegration.