South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Drive Investment, Regional Ties and Mandela Day Initiatives

President Cyril Ramaphosa will embark on a busy programme from Thursday to Saturday, with engagements focused on investment, industrialisation, regional cooperation and improving access to basic services.

On Thursday, the President will attend the Toyota Hilux Line-Off Ceremony at Toyota South Africa Motors' manufacturing plant in Prospecton, Durban.

The event marks the commencement of local production of Toyota's latest-generation Hilux model.

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Toyota's R10.4 billion investment is expected to strengthen South Africa's manufacturing capacity, improve export competitiveness and support job creation.

The Presidency said the investment reinforces South Africa's position as a leading automotive manufacturing hub while demonstrating continued investor confidence in the country's industrial sector.

During the visit, President Ramaphosa will tour the manufacturing facility and engage with business leaders.

President to address SEZ Awards Gala Dinner

Later on Thursday evening, President Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) Achievement Awards Gala Dinner at the Durban International Convention Centre.

The event celebrates the contribution of South Africa's 12 designated Special Economic Zones to industrialisation, exports, investment attraction, job creation, skills development and technology transfer.

According to the Presidency, the programme has attracted more than R31 billion in investment from 224 companies, creating more than 28 000 direct jobs.

The awards will recognise excellence in leadership, governance, investment promotion, innovation, local procurement, export growth, Small, Medium and Micro Enterprise (SMME) integration and sustainable industrial development.

South Africa and Namibia strengthen strategic partnership

On Friday, President Ramaphosa will co-chair the fourth South Africa-Namibia Bi-National Commission (BNC) alongside Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in Pretoria.

The commission serves as the highest structured platform for bilateral cooperation between the neighbouring countries.

The Presidency said South Africa and Namibia share a long history of solidarity during the struggle against colonialism and apartheid and continue to work together to advance regional integration, Pan-Africanism and multilateral cooperation.

The two countries have concluded 75 bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding covering political cooperation, trade, defence and security, environmental management, science and technology, social development and the historic transfer of Walvis Bay.

The session will also include the South Africa-Namibia Business Forum under the theme: "Driving Regional Industrialisation, Investment and Sustainable Growth Through Strategic South Africa-Namibia Partnerships."

More than 50 South African companies invested approximately US$1.2 billion in Namibia between 2023 and 2025, creating around 4 900 jobs across sectors including mining, banking, insurance, renewable energy and property.

Mandela Day programme targets water access

On Saturday, President Ramaphosa will officiate the launch of the Unserved Communities Access Acceleration Programme as part of activities marking Nelson Mandela International Day.

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The programme is aimed at expanding access to water infrastructure in historically underserved communities.

The launch will take place in the Eastern Cape and Hammanskraal in Gauteng.

According to the Presidency, the programme supports the long-term objective of the Presidential Water Crisis Committee to provide sustainable, decentralised groundwater treatment solutions to rural and peri-urban communities.

The initiative forms part of government's broader interventions to restore dignity, combat poverty and advance the 2026 Mandela Day themes of equality and active citizenship.

The Presidency said the programme aligns with the spirit of Nelson Mandela International Day, which encourages citizens to dedicate 67 minutes to community service in honour of the former President's lifelong commitment to justice and equality.