South Africa Welcomes UN Report Reaffirming Findings On Palestinian Children in Gaza

South Africa has welcomed the latest report by the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, saying it reaffirms previous findings that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and documents the devastating impact of the conflict on Palestinian children.

Addressing a media briefing on Wednesday, Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the report, published on 23 June 2026, details widespread violations committed against Palestinian children and reinforces concerns South Africa first raised before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in December 2023.

"South Africa has taken note of the latest report on Israel's violations and crimes against... Palestinian children, published on 23 June 2026 by the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and Israel..." Magwenya said.

According to Magwenya, the commission found "a clear pattern of conduct", in which Israeli forces directly targeted Palestinian children and inflicted severe physical and psychological harm through bombings, shootings, collapsing buildings, denial of medical care, food and water.

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The commission further concluded that Israel created "living conditions that are fundamentally incompatible with the physical growth and intellectual development of children and the holistic environment necessary for children's well-being", while systematically restricting healthcare for newborns and attacking Palestinian education.

Magwenya said the findings confirm the concerns South Africa raised in its application before the ICJ.

"These findings unfortunately confirm that the risks South Africa warned about in its application to the International Court of Justice in December 2023 have materialised, and children are bearing the costs of the international community's inaction," he said.

He noted that despite three provisional measures issued by the ICJ and two advisory opinions, little has changed on the ground.

"Rather than allowing aid in at scale, Israel has forced humanitarian organisations and human rights defenders to halt or scale back their work in the occupied Palestinian territory through 'sustained harassment, threats, bans, sanctions and attacks on their reputations', leaving Palestinian children 'even less protected' and risking the continuation of violations of their rights with impunity," he said.

Magwenya said South Africa would continue to pursue legal and diplomatic avenues in support of Palestinian self-determination and the protection of civilians.

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"South Africa will continue to follow the example of the children of Soweto in 1976: to confront injustice with bravery," he said.

He added that meaningful healing cannot occur while the conflict continues.

"Most importantly, healing cannot take place during an on-going genocide, as it requires the continued existence of a group," he said.

Magwenya expressed hope that the report would galvanise greater international action.

"As the news of the massacre in Soweto in 1976 catalysed a movement of broad international solidarity, perhaps the horrific practices now outlined in the Commission of Inquiry's report will encourage a broader movement of solidarity and encourage more and more States to join South Africa and act with urgency," the spokesperson said. - SAnews.gov.za