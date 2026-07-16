South Africa: Government Urges United African Response to Illegal Migration - Magwenya

The South African government has reiterated that illegal migration is a shared continental challenge requiring cooperation rather than confrontation, while rejecting claims that the country is becoming isolated in Africa over its handling of migration and its foreign policy positions.

Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said government remains committed to addressing illegal migration through constitutional processes and collaboration with neighbouring countries, while pushing back against what he described as a campaign to portray South Africa as isolated on the continent.

Responding to questions during a media briefing on Wednesday at the Union Buildings, Magwenya said President Cyril Ramaphosa's approach to illegal migration is rooted in cooperation with African leaders rather than assigning blame.

"South Africa's posture is a constructive one, and the president has been at pains in explaining this, that illegal migration is not an exceptional, unique challenge facing South Africa only. It is a global challenge, and the President has been at pains in saying it's a challenge that requires a collaborative effort by all countries, all leaders on the continent, in ensuring its resolution," he said.

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He said the President has consistently argued that African leaders must have an honest discussion about the factors driving migration.

"The President has gone further to say, in that discussion, there has to be an open, honest, transparent reflection on both the pull and the push factors that lead people to abandon their countries of origin, countries of birth, and to seek refuge in South Africa," he said.

Magwenya stressed that South Africa would not adopt a confrontational stance towards neighbouring countries over migration.

"It's not a discussion where South Africa sees itself as superior, and where South Africa assumes a superior position that holds others accountable. That's not the case. It's a constructive discussion that we must have in the broader discussion of our continental developmental aspirations," Magwenya said.

He said South Africa's efforts to support peace initiatives in countries such as South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo form part of a broader strategy to address instability that contributes to migration.

"What the President has been articulating is: let's be constructive. Let's work together, and let's have an open and honest discussion about these issues. Let's not scream at each other. Let's not point fingers," he said.

Magwenya added that leaders across the continent acknowledge the migration pressures facing South Africa.

"The majority, if in fact all of the leaders the president has spoken to, do acknowledge the challenge, do acknowledge the pressure that South Africa is facing in this regard," he said.

Addressing reports of tensions with Ghana and Nigeria, Magwenya dismissed suggestions that South Africa faces diplomatic isolation, saying the country remains an influential voice in continental and global affairs.

"The view that South Africa's voice of authority is waning is quite far from the truth as well as the reality," the Spokesperson said.

He said South Africa had successfully championed the African Union's admission as a full member of the G20 and continues to advocate for the continent in international forums.

Magwenya also cautioned against proposals to nationalise South African business assets operating in other African countries, saying such action would be harmful to those economies.

"The economic and trade relationship between these two countries is a mutually beneficial relationship. It's not a one-way street," he said.

He added that there was no evidence that Ghanaian nationals had been disproportionately affected by recent anti-illegal migration protests in South Africa.

"There is no evidence that points to Ghanaian nationals being disproportionately affected by the recent wave of anti-illegal migration protests in South Africa," Magwenya said.

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On concerns that anti-immigration campaigns and misinformation about South Africa could damage the country's reputation, Magwenya said international investor confidence remained strong.

"Nothing says South Africa's image has been damaged by either campaign, nothing whatsoever," he said.

He pointed to recent engagements between President Ramaphosa and international investors, including major global companies, as evidence that South Africa remains an attractive investment destination.

Magwenya also said government has developed a clear plan to tackle illegal migration through lawful means.

"As a government, we've asserted the supremacy of the Constitution. As a government, we have issued and published a plan to deal with illegal immigration," he said.

Magwenya said President Ramaphosa has consulted traditional leaders, business, organised labour and other stakeholders on the issue, describing the approach as one of transparency and inclusive governance. - SAnews.gov.za