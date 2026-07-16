Nigeria: Mahama Govt Using Arrests to Silence Critics, NPP's Akosua Manu Alleges

Akosua Manu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) spokesperson for Gender and Social Protection, has alleged that the government of President John Dramani Mahama is using arrests and strict bail conditions to intimidate political opponents and discourage dissent.

Speaking on the issue, Manu claimed that recent arrests of some government critics appeared intended to discourage opposition voices rather than promote accountability.

According to her, the opposition remains the most vocal critic of the current administration, and she believes the government is seeking to weaken avenues for public scrutiny.

"They are arresting dissenters and imposing excessive bail conditions to silence critics. The opposition is their loudest critic, and they believe they already have control over much of the media while some civil society organisations that would ordinarily speak out have also been muted," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Manu argued that democratic governance requires citizens, opposition parties and civil society groups to be able to express dissenting views without fear of intimidation. She maintained that robust public debate and accountability are essential to strengthening democratic institutions.

She further claimed that the government's actions could create an environment in which constitutional changes, including those relating to presidential tenure, might be pursued. However, she did not provide evidence that any formal process to amend the Constitution or alter presidential term limits had begun.

According to the NPP spokesperson, Ghanaians should remain vigilant and continue to hold elected officials accountable through democratic means. She urged citizens to actively participate in national conversations on governance and constitutional issues.

Manu also referred to the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, saying the development had attracted growing public attention and debate. In her view, the issue had prompted more citizens to closely scrutinise the actions of the current administration.

She further argued that some of the government's major campaign promises, including the proposed 24-hour economy and job creation initiatives, have yet to be fully realised. She said the administration should focus on delivering on its policy commitments while responding to concerns raised by the opposition.

The NPP spokesperson also claimed that some members of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) privately disagree with discussions surrounding any possible extension of presidential tenure but are reluctant to express such views publicly. She did not provide evidence to support the assertion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Even within their party (NDC), there are people against the third-term agenda plan but they just can't say it because most of them are still waiting for appointments, so they can't criticize it, but they know for sure that it's a bad idea."

Manu stressed that any future proposal to amend constitutional provisions on presidential tenure should be subjected to broad public consultation and democratic scrutiny. She argued that preserving constitutional safeguards is important for maintaining public confidence in Ghana's democratic system.

She also called on state institutions to continue carrying out their responsibilities independently and in accordance with the rule of law, saying public confidence in democratic institutions depends on fairness, transparency and accountability.