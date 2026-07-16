Nigeria: Lagos Govt to Review Lekki, Other Flood-Prone Areas' Master Plans

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to review the master plans of Lekki and other flood-prone areas across the state as part of efforts to address persistent flooding.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this during an on-the-spot assessment of some affected communities, saying the review would help identify and correct possible infractions while providing sustainable solutions to recurring flooding.

Sanwo-Olu said the move was aimed at ensuring that residents are protected from the impact of flooding, particularly during the rainy season.

The governor inspected communities in Ibeju-Lekki and Eti-Osa Local Government Areas as part of efforts to assess the situation and determine appropriate interventions.

He said the review of the master plans would form part of broader measures by the government to improve flood management and ensure orderly development across the state.