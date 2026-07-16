Sudan Reaffirms Support for Legitimacy in Yemen

Khartoum, July 15, 2026 (SUNA) -- The Government of Sudan on Wednesday reaffirmed its support for the legitimate government in the Republic of Yemen and expressed solidarity with the brotherly Yemeni people in the face of continued aggression and violations by the Houthi militia and their external supporters.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the government condemned the operation of unauthorized direct flights from Tehran to Sana'a, considering it a violation of Yemen's sovereignty, the safety of its airspace, and international aviation regulations.

The statement added that such violations could create a new operational reality and extend the confrontations witnessed in the Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with serious consequences for the freedom of international trade.