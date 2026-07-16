Somalia: Somali National University Launches the Somali National Artificial Intelligence Centre

15 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — 15 July 2026 - Somali National University (SNU) has officially launched the Somali National Artificial Intelligence Centre (SNAIC), a Centre of Excellence established to advance artificial intelligence (AI) research, education, innovation, and capacity building in Somalia.

The launch ceremony brought together representatives from government institutions, universities, research institutions, academia, technology and artificial intelligence experts, and other stakeholders.

The Centre will serve as the University's focal point for AI research and innovation, supporting the development of locally driven solutions that contribute to national development and digital transformation.

SNAIC will focus on advancing research, developing national talent, supporting innovation, informing AI policy and governance, and strengthening partnerships that foster responsible AI development. Its work will cover key research areas including machine learning, natural language processing, data science, computer vision, robotics, and AI ethics, with practical applications across sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, governance and economic development.

The Centre will also offer academic programmes, professional training, research initiatives and innovation activities aimed at equipping students, researchers and professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to harness AI for national progress.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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