Congo-Kinshasa: Scientists Confirm New Monkey Species in Congo

Colobus congoensis is only the fifth new species of monkey to be described in Africa in the last 75 years.

Scientists have discovered a new species of monkey, the Colobus congoensis, that has striking pinkish-orange lips and a black face and lives in the forests of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Lukuru Wildlife Research Foundation conservationists Bernard Ikembelo and Ashley Vosper caught the first photographic evidence of a Likweli in 2008. But they captured just one blurry photograph.

The animal was encountered again a decade later, and a much clearer image was obtained.

In recent years, photographs, audio recordings, and genetic analysis have confirmed that it is a distinct species.

The discovery, published in PLOS One, marks only the fifth new African monkey species identified in the past 75 years.

Researchers believe the shy, canopy-dwelling monkey is rare and threatened by hunting, and hope its official classification will help secure protection while further studies assess its population and behaviour.

The research team, which included scientists from the DR Congo, the US, and Germany, named the species Colobus congoensis in recognition of the country's natural diversity.