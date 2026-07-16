Nigeria: Makoko Waterfront Reclamation in Lagos Approved By Govt, State Govt - Official

The official maintained that the reclamation project near the Third Mainland Bridge underwent environmental assessments, secured all required federal and state approvals, and was cleared by the relevant regulatory agencies before work resumed.

The Lagos State Government has defended the ongoing land reclamation at the Makoko waterfront near the Third Mainland Bridge, insisting that the project received all required approvals from it and the federal government before work commenced.

The Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Dayo Alebiosu, clarified on Wednesday during Morning Brief, a Channels Television programme, according to a statement shared on Wednesday by the ministry.

Mr Alebiosu stated that the reclamation project, located around the Ebute Meta/Lagos Island interchange, is being executed by FBT Coral, a private developer that complied with all statutory requirements before commencing work.

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"The reclamation work you see in Makoko around the Third Mainland Bridge is being handled by FBT Coral. They got approval from the federal government and also obtained the necessary clearance from the Lagos State Government," he said.

According to the commissioner, concerns were subsequently raised by the Federal Ministry of Works over fears that dredging activities close to the Third Mainland Bridge could undermine the structural integrity of the bridge.

However, he explained that investigations established that the developer was not dredging near the bridge but pumping sand from locations several kilometres away to the reclamation site.

He added that the project underwent an Environmental Impact Assessment and obtained the necessary drainage clearance before it was approved.

Mr Alebiosu stressed that the Lagos State Government suspended the project for about one year to enable the developer to secure additional clearance from the Federal Ministry of Works.

He said the ministry later constituted a technical committee to review the project, after which the developer was cleared to resume work.

"Every relevant agency came together, assessed the project and agreed it could proceed. It is therefore not my place to describe it as an illegal development," he stated.

The commissioner also reaffirmed the state's commitment to tackling illegal dredging, saying his ministry had not issued a single dredging permit since he assumed office.

He noted that findings from recent bathymetric surveys indicated that sand deposits in Lagos waterways were gradually being depleted, forcing operators to source sand from much farther offshore than they previously did.

"I have not issued one dredging permit in my ministry. The bathymetric survey showed us that where operators used to pump sand from about three kilometres away, they are now going as far as 14 kilometres. That tells us we are gradually running out of sand, and everyone must join hands to tackle illegal dredging," he said.

Mr Alebiosu acknowledged that illegal dredging remained a persistent challenge despite enforcement efforts but said the government would continue to clamp down on offenders.

"There is no country in the world that is completely free of crime. The objective is to reduce it. Sometimes we are proactive, sometimes reactive, but we will continue to fight these illegal activities," he added.

He also warned residents of Ikorodu and other waterfront communities against supporting illegal dredging, saying continued environmental violations could have far-reaching ecological consequences.

The commissioner's remarks come amid sustained public debate over the future of Makoko, one of Lagos' largest waterfront settlements, where redevelopment efforts have been accompanied by disputes over demolitions, environmental protection and residents' rights.

In February, the Lagos State Government announced plans for a $10 million Makoko Water City project, under which the state would contribute $2 million while the United Nations was expected to provide up to $8 million to support the regeneration of the fishing community.

At the time, the Special Adviser to the Governor on E-GIS, Olajide Babatunde, explained that the proposed project was intended to modernise Makoko without affecting homes outside designated safety corridors.

He also said the government had abandoned an earlier shoreline extension proposal after experts and environmentalists raised concerns over its environmental implications, opting instead for the water city model.

Mr Babatunde stated that residents had been consulted through engagements involving state officials and representatives of the United Nations, maintaining that demolition activities were limited to structures located within the high-tension electricity corridor to protect lives and critical infrastructure.

The announcement, however, came amid mounting criticism over demolition exercises in Makoko and other waterfront communities. Residents alleged that homes, schools and health facilities were destroyed without adequate consultation, compensation or resettlement, claims the Lagos State Government has repeatedly denied.

The demolitions triggered protests by residents of Makoko, Owode-Onirin, Oworonshoki, Bariga, Ajegunle and other affected communities at the Lagos State House of Assembly, where they demanded compensation and accountability.

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The demonstrations later turned violent after police dispersed protesters with tear gas, prompting condemnation from civil society organisations and human rights groups.

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, subsequently cited previous court decisions, including a 2017 Lagos State High Court judgement and an August 2025 Federal High Court order restraining demolitions in Makoko and other waterfront settlements, arguing that affected communities were entitled to legal protection.

While the Lagos State Government has maintained that the demolition exercises were necessary to safeguard critical infrastructure, enforce urban planning regulations and protect public safety, rights groups insist the operations disproportionately affected poor waterfront residents and were carried out without adequate safeguards for those displaced.

Although Wednesday's reclamation clarification relates to a separate development, it is likely to renew public scrutiny of the state's broader plans for Makoko.

Mr Alebiosu maintained that the reclamation project near the Third Mainland Bridge underwent environmental assessments, secured all required federal and state approvals, and was cleared by the relevant regulatory agencies before work resumed.