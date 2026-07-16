Nigeria: Police Launch Campaign Against Jungle Justice

The Cross River Police Command has launched a public campaign against jungle justice, urging residents to hand suspects to law enforcement officers

The police in Cross River State have launched a public sensitisation campaign against jungle justice, urging residents to hand criminal suspects to the police instead of taking the law into their own hands.

The campaign, led by the police spokesperson in the state, Sunday Eitokpa, comes amid recurring incidents of mob violence in the state, including recent killings of suspected criminals and persons falsely accused of offences.

In a video shared on his Facebook page about a week ago, Mr Eitokpa was seen addressing residents through a public address system at what appeared to be a market square.

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"Justice, not jungle justice. Cross River State Police Command says no to jungle justice," he announced.

Holding up ropes allegedly meant to restrain a suspected thief, he said: "Look at the rope they want to use to tie somebody's child for stealing garri."

'It is not your place to deliver justice'

Mr Eitokpa reminded residents that only the courts have the constitutional authority to determine guilt and punish offenders.

"It is not your place to deliver justice, whether the person stole or not. It is not your duty to assault or take the person somewhere. Call the police. The police are close to you. The police will arrest the suspect and charge him or her to court for the court to decide the case."

"Violence does not solve anything; it only creates more victims. If you kill one suspect today and tomorrow you kill another, how long will that continue? You will become a murderer. The person could be your child or relative tomorrow."

Mr Eitokpa added that the law provides for the right to a fair hearing, urging the people to allow suspects a chance to tell their own side of the story.

He also conveyed a warning from the Commissioner of Police in Cross River State, Rashid Afegbua, who said the command would not spare anyone found participating in acts of jungle justice.

Mixed public reactions

The campaign drew dozens of reactions on Facebook, exposing deep divisions over public confidence in Nigeria's criminal justice system.

While some users applauded the police for taking the message directly to communities, others argued that corruption and the alleged release of suspects after arrest have fuelled mob justice.

"Good job, NPF, please give us more of this kind of sound police officers," Akusina hi Akusinachi wrote.

Another commenter, Innowealth Etim, supported the campaign, saying: "Truly speaking I stand with this personnel on this subject... let's stop taking it into hand by killing innocent citizens..."

Others were more skeptical.

"Make people suffer, catch thieves, come give u, so that una go dey collect bail money chop abii?? shift," Anthony Iboro wrote.

Stanley Othuke said public distrust stems partly from perceived police corruption.

"Sometimes police will collect bribes from criminals and release them back to society... jungle justice is very bad because many innocent people wrongly accused have been killed."

Effiong Effiong questioned whether victims would be adequately protected after reporting suspects.

"So what if the thief come kill you nkor, what will the police do? Hope say the case no go die."

Destiny Bassey expressed similar concerns.

"But the problem be say una dey arrest them then later release them and them go become very deadly... the person wey arrest them must face am."

Dawari Rolandsome blamed weak law enforcement and judicial failures for mob violence.

"Jungle justice is not good, but it happens due to lack of confidence and justice from the police and the judiciary."

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Eitokpa said incidents of jungle justice have continued to occur in Cross River, prompting the command to embark on public enlightenment.

He said the campaign is intended to educate residents on the dangers and legal consequences of taking the law into their own hands, and encourage them to report suspects to the police instead.

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Background

The campaign follows a string of jungle justice incidents in Cross River State.

On 28 June, Daily Post reported that the police warned residents against mob justice after an unidentified man accused of attempted robbery was beaten to death in Calabar South. The warning came a day after the killing was reported, with police describing the act as unlawful and cautioning that innocent people have often fallen victim to mob violence.

Earlier, on 31 March, PREMIUM TIMES reported protests over the killing of a woman in Cross River, with demonstrators demanding justice and accountability after the incident.

Vanguard newspaper reported in July 2023 that the police launched a manhunt for those responsible for the killing of a woman accused of witchcraft, underscoring the persistence of extrajudicial violence in parts of the state.