Kenya: CS Ruku Assures of El Niño Preparedness, Launches ICT Hub and Urges Youths to Register As Voters

Nairobi — Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Geoffrey Ruku has assured Kenyans that the Government is fully prepared to respond to any humanitarian challenges that may arise from the forecast of above-normal rains from October, even as it continues to address the effects of prolonged drought in parts of the country.

Speaking during the Kipkelion East Constituency Academic and Prize-Giving Day at Londiani Boys High School, in Kericho County where he was the Chief Guest, Ruku said Government agencies have activated multi-agency preparedness mechanisms to minimize the risks associated with flooding, landslides and displacement.

He said emergency response teams, relief supplies and logistics have been reviewed and strategically positioned to ensure rapid response where necessary, while county governments continue to strengthen contingency plans. He urged Kenyans to follow weather advisories issued by the Kenya Meteorological Department and rely on official Government communication.

The Cabinet Secretary assured affected communities that the Government remains vigilant and committed to protecting lives, safeguarding livelihoods and ensuring food security through coordinated interventions.

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Earlier, Ruku laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Londiani ICT Hub in Kipkelion East Constituency, describing the project as a significant investment in expanding digital access, promoting innovation and creating opportunities for young people.

He said the ICT hub will provide a platform for digital skills training, innovation and entrepreneurship, enabling the youth to participate more effectively in the country's digital economy.

The Cabinet Secretary was accompanied by Kipkelion East MP Joseph Cherorot, Kericho County Director of Education Julius Nkoneshi and Kericho County Commissioner Omar Ali.

During the ceremony, Ruku also urged eligible young people, particularly in the Rift Valley region, to acquire national identification cards and register as voters to ensure President Ruto gets a second term in office.

He said youth participation in the electoral process is vital to strengthening democracy and expressed confidence that President William Ruto would secure a second term in the 2027 General Election.

On the political front, Ruku criticized remarks attributed to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua regarding the forthcoming Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. "We also don't care but have resolved to remain in Government as Mt Kenya East".

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Ruku added that, in his view, the outcome of the Ol Kalou by-election would not affect the political support enjoyed by President William Ruto and Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki in the Mt. Kenya region, saying the Kenya Kwanza administration would continue focusing on implementing its development agenda across the country.