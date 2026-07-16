Zimbabwe's Constitution Amendment Act No. 3 Needs Safeguards to Protect Democracy, Warns Rights Watchdog

16 July 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) has said the recently enacted Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Act could undermine political rights by weakening democratic participation, judicial independence and electoral oversight.

In its June 2026 Monthly Monitoring Report, the human rights watchdog said the month was dominated by intense parliamentary debate over the controversial CAB3, describing it as one of the most significant constitutional reform proposals since the adoption of the 2013 Constitution.

The Bill was passed by the National Assembly on June 18 after securing 216 votes in favour and 42 against, before sailing through the Senate on June 24 with 75 senators supporting it and four opposing.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed it into law on July 7.

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ZPP said the reforms could weaken democratic institutions if adequate safeguards are not put in place.

"From a human rights and constitutional governance perspective, the amendments raise important concerns regarding democratic participation, separation of powers, judicial independence and electoral integrity," the organisation said.

The rights watchdog also added that removing direct presidential elections limits citizens' ability to directly exercise their political rights, while changes affecting judicial appointments and electoral administration could erode institutional checks and balances.

"The concentration of additional appointment powers within the Executive further underscores the need for robust oversight to preserve constitutional accountability," ZPP said.

The organisation also urged Parliament, the judiciary and independent institutions to ensure the constitutional amendments are implemented in a manner that upholds democratic principles and constitutionalism.

The new law introduces sweeping constitutional changes with far-reaching implications for governance and citizens' political rights.

Among the key changes are the extension of Presidential and parliamentary terms from five to seven years, the replacement of direct presidential elections with an electoral college comprising a joint sitting of Parliament, the transfer of voter registration responsibilities from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to the Registrar-General, an increase in the number of presidentially appointed senators, the removal of public interviews for senior judicial appointments and the restructuring of several constitutional offices.

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