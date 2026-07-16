East Africa: Foreign Ministry Undersecretary - Stability in Sudan Is Key to Security in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea

As part of his official visit to Brazil and while leading Sudan's delegation to the Political Consultations Committee meetings in Brasília, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Muawia Othman Khalid, delivered a keynote lecture at the Rio Branco Institute, affiliated with Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on developments in Sudan and the Horn of Africa and Red Sea region.

The lecture was attended by diplomats, academics, and a number of Arab ambassadors.

The Undersecretary highlighted Sudan's geopolitical significance, noting that the conflict in the country cannot be understood in isolation from its regional and international environment, given Sudan's strategic location in the Horn of Africa, the Nile Basin, and the Red Sea region.

He stressed that stability in Sudan is fundamental to the security and stability of the region, warning that the continuation of the war and the involvement of foreign mercenaries would have serious repercussions for regional security. He added that evidence of external support and proxy warfare in the Sudanese conflict has become increasingly apparent, a development the Sudanese government has warned about since the outbreak of the war.

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The Undersecretary also reviewed what he described as serious violations committed by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, including the deliberate targeting of civilians with drones and other means that have caused direct harm to civilians and critical infrastructure.

He further outlined the Sudanese government's position on regional and international peace initiatives and provided a detailed explanation of the Sudanese peace initiative submitted by the Prime Minister to the UN Security Council last December.

Concluding his lecture, Ambassador Khalid called on regional and international stakeholders to adopt a constructive approach based on a realistic understanding of the situation in Sudan, warning that failure to do so could create conditions conducive to terrorist activity and threaten maritime security and global trade through the Red Sea.