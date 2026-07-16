Ethiopia: 'We Lost It Ourselves' - Abiy Admits Internal Flaws Cost Ethiopia Red Sea

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has renewed his government's argument that Ethiopia's loss of direct access to the Red Sea was primarily the result of domestic political divisions rather than external coercion, saying the country became "a geographic prisoner" because of its own internal weaknesses.

Addressing the opening of the National Dialogue Forum in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, Mr Abiy told more than 4,000 delegates that Ethiopia's historical inability to manage internal differences had enabled outside actors to exploit divisions, ultimately undermining the country's strategic interests, including access to the Red Sea.

"In this journey, through our own internal weakness and their opportunism, we lost our access to the Red Sea," Mr Abiy said.

He added that Ethiopia had "administered, owned, and utilised" the Red Sea "for thousands of years", arguing that the country's current landlocked status resulted "not because there was an external force that could permanently block Ethiopia's destiny and interests," but because of domestic fragmentation.

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The remarks come as the ruling party continues to pursue what it has repeatedly described as a legitimate quest for secure sea access, an issue that has heightened tensions across the Horn of Africa since late 2023.

Ethiopia became landlocked in 1993 when Eritrea formally gained independence following a decades-long war. The country has since relied heavily on neighbouring Djibouti for access to international shipping routes.

Without naming specific countries, Mr Abiy accused foreign actors of exploiting Ethiopia's internal conflicts to advance their own interests.

"There are countries with an uninterrupted, centuries-old hostility that wake up and lie in wait at the slightest rustle," he told the gathering.

The prime minister said such actors showed little interest when Ethiopia pursued development, but quickly appeared whenever Ethiopians fought among themselves.

"When we build, they are absent. When we built the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, they were not with us. And when our cities flourished, they were not with us," Mr Abiy said. "But when we clash with one another, they suddenly appear, supplying ammunition, funds, and media propaganda."

Mr Abiy described the unnamed foreign actors as "vultures hovering in the Ethiopian skies", accusing them of waiting for domestic instability to create opportunities to advance their own interests.

"My message to the vultures hovering in the Ethiopian skies is this: We are the ones who buy the cattle, we are the ones who decide on the portioning, and unless we willingly share what is left over, no vulture can forcefully take a single kilogram of meat from our table," he said.

By framing the loss of sea access as a consequence of internal division rather than external aggression, the prime minister appeared to be shifting responsibility inward while simultaneously warning foreign powers against exploiting Ethiopia's vulnerabilities. The metaphor of the vulture--present only when there is weakness--served as a pointed rebuke to regional actors who have expressed opposition to Ethiopia's maritime ambitions.

Mr Abiy said Ethiopia remained willing to pursue mutually beneficial cooperation with its neighbours but insisted that no external actor should expect a divided Ethiopia to surrender what he described as its national interests.

"When we want to, and when we choose to, we are ready to share. But to assume that a unified Ethiopia... will surrender its interests is a vain hope," he said, calling on foreign governments to "understand our history correctly, change their minds, and work together with us for mutual benefit."

The prime minister also urged participants in the National Dialogue Conference to avoid allowing domestic disagreements to undermine the country's broader strategic interests.

"No matter what issues we debate or dispute internally, we can discuss, negotiate, and resolve them through forums like this," he said. "We must each strive to ensure we do not become the historical weeds."

The National Dialogue Forum, organised by the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission, is expected to run for 30 days and bring together more than 4,000 participants for deliberations aimed at forging consensus on the country's fundamental political questions.

In a written message marking the opening, Mr Abiy described the gathering as "a historic opportunity" for Ethiopians to reshape the country's future through dialogue rather than conflict.

"This great National Dialogue Forum, which will gather four thousand participants under one roof over the coming weeks, is a historic opportunity where Ethiopia has found the 'pen and parchment' to write a new history with her own hands," the prime minister said.

However, the opening of the forum was met with renewed criticism from opposition political parties, which questioned both the credibility of the process and the procedures adopted for reaching decisions.

The Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Party reiterated its rejection of the national dialogue, arguing that the process lacks the conditions necessary for genuine national consensus.

"An entity that created the crisis can never be the entity that solves it," the party said in a statement.

Mr Abiy's remarks come amid escalating tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea over Addis Ababa's push for maritime access.

Eritrea has accused Ethiopia of eyeing the port of Assab, which was part of Ethiopia until Eritrean independence more than three decades ago.

"Eritrea is perplexed by Ethiopia's misguided and outdated ambitions for maritime access and naval base 'through diplomacy or military force'," Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel said, urging the international community "to pressure Ethiopia to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbors".

The dispute has been further complicated by a recent military alliance between Somalia and Egypt, with Cairo sending military aircraft and promising troops to Mogadishu, prompting concerns in Addis Ababa that Egypt could seek to isolate Ethiopia within the region and impact other issues such as the status of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Ethiopia's campaign for sea access triggered a major diplomatic dispute with Somalia after Addis Ababa signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland in January 2024.

Under the controversial agreement, Somaliland was expected to lease a stretch of coastline to Ethiopia for commercial and naval purposes, with Somaliland officials saying Ethiopia would consider recognising the breakaway territory's claimed independence in return. Somalia rejected the agreement as a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ethiopia's demand for maritime access is rooted in historical ties to the Red Sea and contemporary legal principles governing landlocked states.

The loss of maritime access since 1991 remains a deeply contentious issue in Ethiopia's political discourse, viewed by many as both an existential threat to national sovereignty and a legacy of historical injustice.

For Africa's second-most populous country, the absence of direct sea access carries significant economic costs. Ethiopia currently relies on Djibouti for more than 90 per cent of its international trade, paying substantial port fees that drain foreign currency reserves and increase the cost of imports.

The push for alternative access points has been driven by a combination of economic necessity and strategic calculation. With a population exceeding 120 million and rapidly growing, Ethiopia's demand for efficient trade routes has become increasingly urgent.

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Regional analysts have expressed concern that the escalating rhetoric could increase the risk of conflict in the Horn of Africa.

"A war between Ethiopia and Eritrea could break out at any moment," General Tsadkan Gebretensae, a strategist for forces in Tigray, recently warned.

However, Mr Abiy has consistently sought to reassure both domestic and international audiences that Ethiopia's pursuit of sea access would remain peaceful.

In remarks to parliament last week, the prime minister said his government was seeking access to the Red Sea "through peaceful means".

"Let the world hear today, Ethiopia maintains a clear national interest - it needs Red Sea access through peaceful means," he said. "If we do not succeed, our children will."

The National Dialogue Forum is expected to continue for the next month, with participants deliberating on a range of issues including governance, transitional justice, and the country's future political direction.

Whether the dialogue will address the question of sea access directly remains unclear, but Mr Abiy's remarks at the opening session signal that the issue will remain central to his government's agenda.

For Ethiopia, the path to securing maritime access remains fraught with diplomatic, legal and security challenges. Any attempt to pursue this goal unilaterally risks further destabilising an already volatile region. Yet for a country of Ethiopia's size and ambition, the status quo--relying on a single neighbour for virtually all its trade--is equally untenable.

The coming months will test whether Mr Abiy's administration can navigate these competing pressures through diplomacy, dialogue and the kind of internal unity he so forcefully advocated in his address to the nation.