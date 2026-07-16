Somalia: Maersk Announces New Turkey-Somalia Container Surcharge

Maersk, one of the world's largest container shipping companies, has announced a new peak season surcharge on cargo transported from Türkiye to Somalia, a move that will increase shipping costs for importers using the trade route from July 28, 2026.

The surcharge, announced on Tuesday, will apply to new non-SPOT bookings made from July 28 until further notice. According to the company, the additional charges are intended to support service coverage on the Türkiye-Somalia shipping route amid continued pressures affecting global maritime transport.

Under the revised pricing, customers shipping goods in 20-foot dry containers will pay an additional $200 per container, while shipments in 40-foot and 45-foot dry containers will attract a $300 surcharge. Maersk said cargo already covered under existing commitments will not be affected by the new pricing.

The Danish shipping giant said the surcharge is being introduced to help maintain reliable service on the Türkiye-Somalia route, although it did not specify the operational or commercial factors that prompted the decision.

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"The Peak Season Surcharge will apply to new bookings from 28 July 2026 until further notice," the company said in a customer advisory, adding that the measure is designed to maintain global service coverage on the trade lane.

The announcement means Somali importers sourcing goods from Türkiye will face higher freight costs on future shipments, potentially increasing the overall cost of imported products depending on cargo volumes and contractual arrangements.

Türkiye has become one of Somalia's most significant trading and strategic partners over the past decade, with bilateral trade expanding alongside growing cooperation in infrastructure, construction, manufacturing, health, education and defence. The shipping route linking Turkish ports with Mogadishu has become increasingly important as commercial ties between the two countries continue to strengthen.

Many Somali businesses import construction materials, food products, household goods, machinery, medical supplies and industrial equipment from Türkiye. Any increase in shipping charges could therefore affect import costs for wholesalers, retailers and manufacturers relying on regular container shipments.

Maersk explained that the surcharge will apply only to non-SPOT bookings, with eligibility determined using the Price Calculation Date (PCD).

For shipments that do not fall under the United States Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) regulations, the company said the PCD refers to the scheduled departure date of the first ocean voyage at the time the booking is confirmed.

For FMC-related bookings, however, the PCD will be based on the last container gate-in date for non-SPOT bookings.

The company clarified that SPOT bookings will remain exempt from the surcharge, providing some flexibility for customers using that booking model.

Maersk also noted that the new rates may be subject to additional applicable charges, including local port fees, contingency surcharges and other operational costs depending on shipment conditions and destination requirements.

Peak season surcharges are a common feature of international shipping and are typically introduced during periods of increased cargo demand, limited vessel capacity or rising operating expenses. Shipping lines often use such charges to manage fluctuations in the market while maintaining service reliability across major trade routes.

The introduction of the surcharge also comes against the backdrop of continued volatility in global shipping markets. Although freight rates have eased from the record highs experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the maritime industry continues to face challenges linked to supply chain disruptions, fluctuating fuel prices, geopolitical tensions, longer sailing routes and periodic congestion at major ports.

Industry analysts note that shipping companies have increasingly adjusted pricing structures to reflect changing operating conditions, particularly on routes experiencing higher demand or increased logistical costs.

For Somalia, where the economy remains heavily dependent on imported goods, changes in international freight charges can have broader implications for businesses and consumers. Higher shipping costs may increase the landed cost of imported products, particularly for sectors reliant on containerised cargo from overseas suppliers.

Importers may be required to absorb the additional expense or pass part of the increased costs on to consumers, depending on market conditions and contractual arrangements. Businesses importing large volumes of goods from Türkiye are likely to monitor developments closely as the surcharge takes effect.

The announcement also reflects the growing importance of maritime connectivity between Somalia and Türkiye. In recent years, commercial links have expanded significantly alongside broader diplomatic and economic cooperation, with Turkish companies increasing their presence in Somalia through investments in infrastructure, logistics, aviation, construction and port-related services.

The Port of Mogadishu has emerged as a key gateway for goods entering the country, handling increasing volumes of imports as Somalia seeks to strengthen regional and international trade connections. Efficient shipping services remain critical to supporting economic activity, ensuring stable supply chains and facilitating access to international markets.

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While Maersk did not cite a specific reason for introducing the Türkiye-Somalia surcharge, industry observers say such pricing adjustments are typically influenced by multiple operational factors rather than a single event. These can include vessel availability, network capacity, fuel costs, equipment repositioning, seasonal demand and broader market conditions affecting international container shipping.

The surcharge will remain in force until further notice, meaning importers and freight forwarders will need to factor the additional costs into future shipping plans and procurement budgets.

Despite the increase in freight charges, maritime transport continues to play a vital role in supporting Somalia's trade, with container shipping remaining the primary method for importing a wide range of consumer and industrial goods.

As commercial relations between Somalia and Türkiye continue to deepen, businesses are expected to monitor shipping costs closely while assessing their impact on supply chains, import pricing and future trade volumes. The latest surcharge underscores the continuing influence of global shipping conditions on Somalia's import-dependent economy and highlights the importance of maintaining reliable maritime connections with one of the country's key trading partners.