Somalia: Over 40 Al-Shabaab Fighters Killed in Goobo, Hiiraan

The Somali National Armed Forces, supported by international partners, killed more than 40 Al-Shabaab militants and wounded 12 others during a coordinated airstrike in the village of Goobo, Hiiraan region, late Monday night.

The strike targeted a regrouping point 10 kilometers north of the Mahaas District, where militants had retreated following earlier combat engagements in Sullaay and Waab-weyn. By neutralizing this concentration of fighters, federal forces aim to prevent the insurgent group from reorganizing for counter-offensives in the strategically vital central region.

The military operation marks a significant intensification of the federal government's campaign to dismantle militant networks in the Hiiraan area. Officials confirmed the destruction of a tactical vehicle and multiple defensive fortifications that the group had established in anticipation of government advances.

While the government continues to report successes in the field, independent verification of battlefield casualties remains difficult in remote areas of the country. Nonetheless, analysts observe that consistent pressure on Al-Shabaab's logistics and command structures in central Somalia is increasingly straining the group's ability to maintain territorial control.

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The Ministry of Defense has reaffirmed its commitment to the current military strategy, signaling that offensive operations will continue until the militant presence is eliminated. For the residents of Hiiraan, the outcome of these frequent security operations is critical to restoring local governance and ensuring the safe delivery of humanitarian aid.