Sudan: Prime Minister Briefs Cissa Troika Delegation On Sudan Peace Initiative

Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris met on Wednesday in Khartoum with the Troika Committee delegation of the Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa (CISSA), which is currently visiting Sudan.

The meeting discussed developments in the country, during which the Prime Minister provided the delegation with a comprehensive briefing on the background of the war, highlighting the crimes committed by the Rapid Support Forces (militia). He stressed the importance of African solidarity in supporting the continent's causes, relying on credible information, and avoiding misleading narratives.

Dr. Idris also briefed the delegation on the Sudan Peace Initiative he presented to the UN Security Council, which he said had received appreciation and recognition from regional and international organizations.

The Prime Minister said the war had been accompanied by a systematic media disinformation campaign that portrayed it as a conflict between two generals, while promoting claims about the dominance of Islamists. He stressed that democracy is built by its people through national will.

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For his part, Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism Khalid Al-Eiser welcomed the CISSA Troika delegation on behalf of the Hope Government, expressing appreciation for the visit. He affirmed the Sudanese people's ability to overcome the impacts of the war and contribute to stability and rebuilding the future, calling on African countries to participate in reconstruction efforts.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism Khalid Al-Eiser and Khartoum Wali Ahmed Othman Hamza.