Mozambique: Government Disbursed 128.8 Million Meticais to Compensate Transport Operators

Maputo — The Mozambican Ministry of Transport and Logistics (MTL) has disbursed 128.8 million meticais (just over two million US dollars at the current exchange rate) to compensate public transport operators, following the increase in the price of fuel last May.

According to Luís Chaúque, MTL spokesperson, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the first phase of payment covered 2,266 mini-bus operators, 224 buses.

"The payment of the second tranche has already begun. The process already started last Friday with the respective payments, and our projection is that it will end by this Friday, with the payment of all registered transporters. It will focus on more than 2,500 mini-bus operators in the Greater Maputo Metropolitan Area", he said.

The Metropolitan Area covers Maputo, the adjacent city of Matola and the neighbouring districts of Boane and Marracuene.

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However, the spokesperson explained, some operators are still waiting for the subsidy. "There has been one or another transporter who has not received the amount. These situations are being analyzed on a case-by-case basis to understand what happened and proceed with the respective payment."

According to Chaúque, the country's Federation of Road Transport Associations (FEMATRO) has submitted a list of 1,047 newly registered transporters from May and June. "All those confirmed as eligible will receive their respective amounts. The compensation is paid to the owners of the transport vehicles, to the proprietors, and not to the drivers or fare collectors", he said.

The spokesperson added that Ministry uses FEMATRO's database as a reference to validate beneficiaries.

"The compensation is for a properly licensed transporter who is carrying out transport on the designated route, is transporting passengers, is charging the non-increased fare, and is consuming fuel. That is why they are compensated. For that transporter who, even if licensed, is not carrying out transport activities, it makes no sense for us to compensate them", he said.