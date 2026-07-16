Zimbabwe: Least Paid Mine Worker to Earn U.S.$418 As New Wage Agreement Takes Effect

Discover moreMapsCrimeAfrica travel guideThe lowest-paid employee in Zimbabwe's mining sector will now earn a minimum monthly salary of US$418 following the adoption of a new wage structure under the latest National Employment Council (NEC) for the Mining Industry Circular to Mines.

Africanworld newsThe revised salary structure follows successful wage negotiations between the Associated Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe (AMWUZ), the Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDAMWU) and the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe.

The agreement covers the period January 1 to December 31, 2026.

"This notice serves to bring to your attention that the following new minimum rates for Grades 1-13 were agreed upon and pegged in US Dollars by the Associated Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Diamond & Allied Minerals Workers Union and the Chamber of Mines Zimbabwe.

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"It was reached on 9 July 2026 and will be subsequently sent to the Ministry of Labour and Social Services for registration and publication," reads part of the circular.

Under the new salary structure, employees in Grade One will earn a minimum of US$418 per month.

Workers in the middle salary bands will also benefit, with Grade Six employees earning US$465 while those in Grade Seven will receive US$484 per month.

Employees in the highest salary bands will earn substantially more, with Grade 12 workers taking home US$911 and Grade 13 employees receiving US$971 per month.

According to the agreement, the wage structure remains subject to review, depending on prevailing economic conditions within the mining industry.

The agreement also retains the exemption provisions contained in Clause 6 (Exemptions, Variations and Savings) of the principal agreement.

Under the exemption framework, non-foreign currency-generating mining companies that obtain approval may pay the full US dollar wage in the Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG) currency using the prevailing Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe interbank exchange rate.

PreciousMetalsMeanwhile, foreign currency-generating companies may be exempted from the dual-currency payment requirement and will instead pay the full minimum wages in US dollars as stipulated under the new agreement.

Grade Old SalaryUSD New SalaryUSD 1. 391,39 418,78 2. 394,51 422,11 3. 396,12 423,85 4. 403,08 431,30 5. 415,11 444,17 6. 434,60 465,02 7. 452,40 484,06 8. 492,73 527,22 9. 597,71 639,55 10. 670,12 717,02 11. 785,11 840,07 12. 851,57 911,18 13 907,77 971,31