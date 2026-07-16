Zimbabwe Completes Requirements for Duty-Free Access to Chinese Market

Discover moreNewsLocal NewsOnline newspaper accessXinhua

Zimbabwe has completed all requirements to enjoy duty-free access to the Chinese market for qualifying products, the national trade promotion organization ZimTrade has said.

GeographicReferenceAccording to ZimTrade, Zimbabwean exporters can now obtain the required Certificate of Origin from the organization, enabling them to benefit from preferential duty-free access to the Chinese market. Exports shipped to China on or after May 1 are eligible to apply for retrospectively issued Certificates of Origin.

"This milestone opens up significant opportunities for Zimbabwean businesses to increase exports to one of the world's largest consumer markets under the China-Africa preferential trade arrangement," ZimTrade said in a statement.

Since May 1, China has expanded its zero-tariff treatment to cover all 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic ties.

In early July, Zimbabwe made its first-ever shipment of blueberries to China following a protocol signed last year, according to the Horticultural Development Council.

China and Zimbabwe have also signed bilateral trade agreements for citrus and avocado exports, clearing the way for more agricultural products to enter the Chinese market.