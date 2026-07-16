Congo-Kinshasa: Health Alert - U.S. Embassy Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (July 15, 2026)

press release

Event: Due to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Department of Homeland Security has implemented new restrictions under Title 49 of the U.S. Code which prevent U.S. citizens and nationals who have been in the DRC within a 21-day period from entering the United States via commercial aviation. Travelers who have been in the DRC within 21 days of their flight will not be allowed to board flights with U.S. destinations. All U.S. citizens and U.S. nationals who have been in the DRC should plan to remain outside the DRC for 21 days before entering the United States. Visit the CDC's page on Information for Travelers Returning from Ebola-Affected Areas for more information.

Actions to take:

Review the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) information on Travel Restrictions to Prevent the Spread of Contagious Diseases .

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive safety and security updates.

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Contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate if you need financial assistance to change your flights or for temporary lodging in a country outside the DRC or the United States.

Review Consular Information for Americans Regarding the Ebola Outbreak.

Review the Additional Consular Information for Americans Regarding the Ebola Outbreak.

Notify friends and family of your safety.

Have travel documents up to date and easily accessible.

Check with your medical insurance provider on evacuation and treatment abroad options should you fall ill while in DRC.

Alert your healthcare provider if you are experiencing symptoms consistent with Ebola disease to receive guidance prior to presenting for care.

Update medical directives for your care in case of serious illness abroad.

Complete a will and update end-of-life instructions.

Assistance:

Contact the U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa, DRC:

310 Avenue des Aviateurs, Kinshasa/Gombe

+243 81-556-0151/0152 or +243-972-616-193 (after hours and weekends)

ACSKinshasa@state.gov

https://cd.usembassy.gov/

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If you are planning to travel to the United States, contact your airline to confirm your flight and route.

You may also contact the State Department - Consular Affairs:

Phone: +1-888-407-4747 (from U.S./Canada) or +1-202-501-4444 (from abroad)

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive safety and security updates.

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