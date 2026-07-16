Rwanda: City of Kigali, Rotary Launch $5m Drive for Spect Cancer Scanner

The City of Kigali and Rotary Clubs in Rwanda have launched the Kigali Cancer Walk 2026, a fundraising campaign aimed at raising $5 million (about Rwf7.2 billion) to acquire Rwanda's first Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) scanner.

The campaign, unveiled on Wednesday, July 15, will culminate in a charity walk on August 9, bringing together individuals, companies, institutions and development partners to support improved cancer diagnosis and treatment in the country.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Health and seeks to address a major gap in specialised cancer care, as patients currently travel abroad for SPECT scans.

A SPECT scanner is an advanced nuclear imaging machine that helps doctors evaluate how organs function, detect the spread of cancer, monitor treatment response and identify diseases at an early stage. It is also used in diagnosing heart, thyroid, kidney and neurological conditions, including epilepsy and Parkinson's disease.

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Rwanda records about 10,000 new cancer cases and nearly 7,000 cancer-related deaths annually. Patients requiring SPECT scans currently travel to countries such as Kenya, South Africa and India, where they often wait between four and 12 weeks for appointments and pay between $1,500 and $3,000 for the scan alone, excluding travel and accommodation costs.

The $5 million fundraising target will cover the purchase of the scanner, shipping, installation, commissioning, radiation safety licensing, staff training and the first year of maintenance. Once operational, the machine is expected to serve more than 5,000 patients annually.

The campaign will begin with the August 9 Kigali Cancer Walk, where participants will purchase walking kits at Rwf25,000. Rotary officials said fundraising efforts will continue for the next two to three years through contributions from individuals, businesses, institutions and partners.

The walk will start at the BK Arena parking area, proceed to the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), and end at Kigali Convention Centre, where participants will take part in cancer awareness activities, free screenings and fundraising events.

Julian Kyula, President-elect of the Rotary Club of Kigali Virunga, said the initiative aims to ensure Rwandans can access critical cancer diagnosis services locally instead of travelling abroad.

"We want to make sure that one day Rwandans can access life-saving cancer diagnosis at home. Every donor will receive a financial report showing how their contribution has been used," he said.

Alexis Muderevu, former president of the Rotary Club of Kigali Virunga, described the initiative as a national call to action that requires collective support.

"This is not just a Rotary project; it is a national effort. We are bringing together individuals, families, companies and institutions to deliver a project that will transform cancer diagnosis in Rwanda," he said.

Muderevu said the scanner is expected to be installed at Kanombe Military Hospital, with Rotary working alongside the Ministry of Health and insurance providers to ensure access for all patients, including vulnerable groups through existing health financing mechanisms.

Representing the City of Kigali, spokesperson Emma Claudine said the initiative supports the city's efforts to promote healthy lifestyles, disease prevention and access to quality healthcare.

"Cancer affects families, friends, colleagues and entire communities. Together, we can make a difference by raising awareness, raising funds and supporting modern equipment to improve early detection and healthier lives," she said.

Claudine encouraged residents, businesses, schools and development partners to participate in the walk, saying the city hopes to attract at least 10,000 participants.

Charles Haba, President of the Rotary Club of Sports Rwanda, said Rotary members across the country would mobilise support for the campaign.

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"Our motto is 'Service Above Self'. We look forward to supporting this cause and mobilising our members and their families to be part of it," he said.

Cancer awareness advocate Rosine Bazongere, who recently completed a cancer awareness walk from Kigali to Nyagatare after losing her father to the disease, urged Rwandans to support the initiative.

"We all know someone who has been affected by cancer, whether a relative, friend or neighbour. Five million dollars is a lot for one person or even Rotarians alone, but if people unite, we can achieve it," she said.

Veteran journalist and cancer survivor Edmund Kagire said the project would reduce the financial burden on families forced to seek specialised cancer services abroad.

"Sometimes what kills you is not the cancer itself, but the means to get the treatment you need. This initiative will help many families, and we should all support it," he said.