Zimbabwe Crush Bangladesh By 32 Runs to Continue Winning Streak

16 July 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Discover moreZimbabwe business newsSportsPrecious MetalsZimbabwe's senior men's cricket team made a winning start to the three-match T20 International series after defeating Bangladesh by 32 runs at Queens Sports Club on Wednesday.

Africans& DiasporaThe victory gives the Chevrons a 1-0 lead in the series, with two matches still to be played.

After losing the toss, Zimbabwe were sent in to bat and responded with a competitive 170 for six from their allotted 20 overs, setting Bangladesh a target of 171.

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Brian Bennett top-scored for the hosts with an entertaining 44 off 30 balls, while Ryan Burl added a valuable 30 runs to help steer Zimbabwe to a challenging total.

Zimbabwe lost six wickets during their innings, with Tashinga Musekiwa the only batter failing to score.

In reply, Bangladesh struggled to build meaningful partnerships and were bowled out for 138 in 19 overs, falling well short of the target.

Six Bangladesh batters failed to reach double figures as Zimbabwe's pace attack dominated the contest.

Fast bowlers Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani shared eight wickets between them to dismantle the visitors' batting line-up.

Muzarabani finished with figures of 4 for 17, equalling the career-best T20 International figures he recorded against Australia at the T20 World Cup.

Ngarava was named Player of the Match after also claiming four wickets in a match-winning spell.

The two teams will meet again in the second T20 International on Friday, before concluding the series with the final match on Sunday, both at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe will be aiming to seal the series and extend their recent dominance over Bangladesh, having already defeated the tourists in both the Test and One-Day International (ODI) series earlier this month.

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